TeamSLR: Rolling Into Roval for Round 2 of TA2 at Charlotte

TeamSLR Rolls Into Roval

Connor Mosack and William Sawalich Ready for Round 2 of TA2 at Charlotte

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (March 17, 2022) – After an eventful season-opening race in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli three weekends ago at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, TeamSLR has its eyes set on Saturday’s TA2 class race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. This weekend marks the first points-paying Trans Am event on the 2.25-mile, 17-turn circuit since 2000 after returning to the facility last March for the non-points ProAm Challenge race.

TeamSLR will feature two drivers in the second TA2 race of the season – season regular Connor Mosack and rookie William Sawalich.

Mosack will be behind the wheel of the No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply/Team SLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang. It will be a hometown race for the 22-year-old Charlotte native, who last year took on the Roval with TeamSLR and finished on the podium along with his race-winning teammate Sam Mayer.

Sawalich will pilot the No. 8 Starkey/Audibel/Team SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro. The 15-year-old from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, made his first TA2 start with the team at Sebring and quickly made his presence known, qualifying 16th and finishing ninth in the 48-car field. Sawalich’s racing background includes Legends cars and Super Late Models, making his foray into road-course racing at Sebring even more impressive.

Mosack and Sawalich will be coached by the father-and-son duo of Scott Lagasse and Scott Lagasse, Jr. They have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks.

It’s all a part of TeamSLR’s comprehensive driver development program, which includes car-building capabilities. TeamSLR is the exclusive representative of M1 Racecars, an official TA2 constructor. It builds rolling chassis and complete Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers for Trans Am competition.

Connor Mosack, Driver No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

“I feel like we do have an advantage going into this race, as we are one of the few teams that have real laps around there. It’s also a tough place to get around as a driver and I believe my experience there in the past will be very helpful, as well. Plus, it’s always great to be able to race in your hometown, from sleeping in your own bed to having lots of friends and family be able to come out.”

William Sawalich, Driver No. 8 Starkey/Audibel/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars/Fields Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“I’m aiming to improve all aspects of my road racing. I have a great team behind me in order to help me hone my skills.”

Scott Lagasse, Jr., Owner of TeamSLR and Driver Coach:

“Last year was great to see Sam and Connor excel, finishing first and third, but what we learned is that you have to respect a banked racetrack like Charlotte Motor Speedway. I was very proud of the team and the performance last year. Hopefully, we can repeat this year.”

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.