Lots of Opportunities for Race Fans to Catch Their Favorite Drivers During NASCAR at COTA Weekend

Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Corey LaJoie will make appearances at the free Saturday Night After Party at The Amp.

Fans can purchase a Track Pass for special access to NASCAR Cup Series driver Q&A sessions and driver introductions as well as the Midland concert.

Fans should visit NASCARatCOTA.com/Fans/#DriverAppearances for the most up-to-date driver appearance schedule.

AUSTIN, Texas (March 21, 2022) – One of the most memorable experiences for NASCAR fans is seeing the stars of the sport up close on race day. Fans attending NASCAR at COTA this weekend will have plenty of opportunities to catch their favorite driver for a picture, autograph or even a fist-bump.

The weekend driver appearances kick off Friday with NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) drivers Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Miguel Paludo signing autographs at the Hendrick/JR Motorsports souvenir hauler from 1:30-2 p.m.

Before they strap in for Saturday’s races, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) drivers Zane Smith, Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray and Taylor Gray and NXS driver Riley Herbst will be answering fan questions at the Ford Performance display from 9:30-9:45 (Deegan, Gray and Gray), 9:45-10 a.m. (Smith) and 12:45-1 p.m. (Herbst). Herbst will then sign autographs at the Stewart-Haas Racing merchandise hauler from 1-1:15 p.m.

Todd Gilliland, the 2021 Circuit of The Americas (COTA) NCWTS race winner, will be making an appearance at Boot Barn at Southpark Meadows in Austin, Texas Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and will be hanging out in the Fan Zone in COTA’s Grand Plaza Sunday from 10:45-11:15 a.m., first at the Ford Performance display and then at the EchoPark Stage.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s on-track action, fans can make their way over to The Amphitheater for “After Party at The Amp,” where they’ll find NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Corey LaJoie, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman as well as special guest, NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin answering fan questions prior to revered tribute rock band Hairball takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a two-hour concert.

On Sunday morning, fans enjoying the plethora of free entertainment in the Fan Zone in the Grand Plaza can see NCS drivers Gilliland, Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher on the EchoPark Stage for Q&A sessions from 11-11:45 a.m. Reddick will then be signing autographs at the 3CHI display from 11:35-11:50 a.m.

Before Midland takes the stage at 12:45 p.m. for a one-hour concert prior to the 2:30 p.m. start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, reigning NCS champion Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and rookie Austin Cindric will join host Jose Castillo on the pre-race stage on the frontstretch for Q&A sessions from 12:15-12:45 p.m. during Trackside Live. While the NCS driver Q&A sessions, driver introductions and Midland concert are free with any race ticket, the purchase of a Track Pass ticket upgrade will allow those fans to move from the grandstands to the front of the stage for premier access.

Friday, March 25

Hendrick/JR Motorsports Souvenir Hauler (Autograph Session)

1:30-2 p.m. – Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier & Miguel Paludo

Saturday, March 26

Ford Performance Display (Q&A Session)

9:30-9:45 a.m. – Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray and Taylor Gray

9:45-10 a.m. – Zane Smith

12:45-1 p.m. – Riley Herbst

Stewart-Haas Racing Merchandise Hauler (Autograph Session)

1-1:15 p.m. – Riley Herbst

Boot Barn at Southpark Meadows (Appearance)

1-3 p.m. – Todd Gilliland

After Party at The Amp (Q&A Sessions)

6:20-6:45 p.m. – Mark Martin

6:30-6:45 p.m. – Corey LaJoie

6:45-7 p.m. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7-7:15 p.m. – Alex Bowman

Sunday, March 27

Ford Performance Display (Appearance)

10:45-11 a.m. – Todd Gilliland

EchoPark Stage in Grand Plaza (Q&A Sessions)

11-11:15 a.m. – Todd Gilliland

11:15-11:30 a.m. – Tyler Reddick

11:30-11:45 a.m. – Chris Buescher

3CHI Display (Autographs)

11:35-11:50 a.m. – Tyler Reddick

Pre-Race Stage on Frontstretch (Q&A Sessions)

12:15-12:30 p.m. – Kyle Larson and William Byron

12:30-12:45 p.m. – Austin Cindric

