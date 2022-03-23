GMS Racing NCWTS Circuit Of The Americas Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Circuit Of The Americas Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 23rd, Best finish: 4th (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 12th (Atlanta), Laps led: 14, Current points position: 16th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will take GMS Racing chassis no. 138 to battle in the first road course race of the season on Saturday. This Silverado was originally built in 2021, competing at COTA and Watkins Glen with Sheldon Creed, where it finished fifth and third, respectively. At COTA, this truck led fourteen laps and contended for the win throughout the entire race. – Building Momentum: After a disappointing start to his 2022 campaign which saw two late crashes in two races, Enfinger showed some great signs of speed this past weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Grant finished second in Stage one of the race, and was able to lead the field for fourteen laps. Though a pit road penalty forced him to the tail end of the lead lap, the No. 23 Chevrolet was able to pass a significant amount of trucks en route to a 12th place finish. The solid finish catapulted Enfinger up eleven spots in the points standings, where he currently sits in 16th position.

Short Tracker Turned Road Course Sleeper?: Grant will be the first person to tell you that he is not a natural born road course ace. However, the stats might show otherwise. Last season, driving a truck built by GMS Fabrication, Enfinger had one of his best runs of the season at COTA, finishing in fourth place. Don’t count the veteran out of your fantasy lineup as he turns left and right this weekend. – GE Quote: “From slow speed hairpins to high speed sweeping corners, COTA has a little bit of everything. I’m not really a big road course guy, but I’ve been working hard on it the last couple years. With all of the prep that Team Chevy has helped us drivers with and all the work that Charles and our No. 23 Champion Power Equipment guys have put into this weekend, I’m excited to see what we will have.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado RST

Circuit Of The Americas Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 33rd, Best finish: 28th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 24th

About Chevy Truck Month: The month of March celebrates Chevrolet’s annual “Chevy Truck Month”, where customers have the opportunity to purchase new Chevrolet Silverados, Colorados, and other models with steep discounts. Explore all of Chevrolet’s wide range of trucks and accessories to customize them with by visiting Chevrolet.com/trucks, and be sure to visit a Chevrolet dealer near you to learn more information about the promotion.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 140 at the Circuit Of The Americas this weekend. This truck was also built last season and competed in two road course races with Zane Smith behind the wheel. Finishes of eighth at COTA and sixth at Watkins Glen are highlighted on this chassis’ rep sheet, highlighted with four laps led at The Glen.

Where It All Started: Jack Wood returns to the site of his first-career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend. The Californian made his series debut at COTA in 2021, making his first of twelve starts that season. ﻿- Preparation Is Key: In his spare time, Jack has taken on some new challenges to help bolster his road course racing program. Wood has raced in the TransAm TA2 Series on multiple occasions at Watkins Glen International, Brainerd International Raceway, and Sebring Raceway. Earlier this month, he spent time at the Spring Mountain Road Course with other Team Chevy drivers, testing the capabilities of new Corvette production cars on a closed course.

JW Quote: “It’s pretty cool to come back to the track where I made my first truck start last season. Last year’s race was super tough in the rain with the constantly changing track conditions on top of my lack of road course experience. But, over the course of the year, I have been spending a lot of time on road courses, honing my craft so I can become a better driver on them. My hopes are high for COTA, I think that GMS will race well here as they did last season, so I am looking forward to heading there and putting another solid run together with my No. 24 team.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

