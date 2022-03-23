Dean Thompson – XPEL 225 Race Advance

Race Advance – XPEL 225 (42 Laps/143.22 Miles) | Circuit of the Americas

Saturday, March 26 | Austin, Texas | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on making his first road course start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express team is excited to get to Circuit of the Americas for the first road course race of the season. Our team has been working tirelessly in the shop to get our road course truck prepared and I’m confident that we’ll have a fast Chevrolet Silverado coming off the hauler down in Austin. I’m looking forward to getting some road racing experience early in the year that will benefit our team as the season goes on.”

Thompson at Circuit of the Americas: Thompson makes his first career start at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Saturday’s XPEL 225.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers colors on board for Saturday’s XPEL 225.

Last time out (Fr8 208 – Start: 13th / Finish: 34th): Thompson ran with the lead pack in stage one and stayed in line to pick up a 17th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson restarted outside the top-20 and made his way up to 12th by lap 45. On the final restart of stage two, Thompson restarted eighth and picked up his first-career stage points with a seventh-place finish in stage two. Shortly after the final stage was underway, Thompson got loose in turn three and spun up into the outside wall, ultimately ending his day and resulting in a 34th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com