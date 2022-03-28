Keselowski Hangs Tough for 14th at COTA

Wyndham Rewards Team Earns Top-15 in Thrilling Endurance Race

AUSTIN, Texas (March 27, 2022) – Brad Keselowski showed patience and resolve in Sunday afternoon’s lengthy Cup Series race from Circuit of the Americas, driving his Wyndham Rewards machine to a 14th-place finish.

The 2012 Cup Champion used a flurry of late-race restarts to his advantage, as the race ultimately ended in NASCAR overtime. In all, the race saw four separate restarts inside 12 laps to go, as Keselowski worked his way from 32nd to 14th in those laps to earn the top-15.

It was a valiant effort as he began the day from near the tail end of the field, stayed out to end stage one to finish 15th, then finished 23rd in the second segment.

The No. 6 team returns to action next weekend at Richmond Raceway. Race coverage Sunday is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.