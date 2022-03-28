Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Keselowski Hangs Tough for 14th at COTA

By Official Release
0

Wyndham Rewards Team Earns Top-15 in Thrilling Endurance Race

AUSTIN, Texas (March 27, 2022) – Brad Keselowski showed patience and resolve in Sunday afternoon’s lengthy Cup Series race from Circuit of the Americas, driving his Wyndham Rewards machine to a 14th-place finish.

The 2012 Cup Champion used a flurry of late-race restarts to his advantage, as the race ultimately ended in NASCAR overtime. In all, the race saw four separate restarts inside 12 laps to go, as Keselowski worked his way from 32nd to 14th in those laps to earn the top-15.

It was a valiant effort as he began the day from near the tail end of the field, stayed out to end stage one to finish 15th, then finished 23rd in the second segment.

The No. 6 team returns to action next weekend at Richmond Raceway. Race coverage Sunday is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articlePetty GMS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas
Next articleBuescher Finishes 21st in Austin

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category