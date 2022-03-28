Petty GMS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 33rd

FINISH: 20th

POINTS: 24th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m proud of our ChevyLiners.com team for fighting through adversity for another top-20 finish. After a tough qualifying effort, I knew we had our work cut out for us. The car started off so soft in the rear that the front wouldn’t have any grip and I would lose traction in the rear tires. I picked up some damage on restarts when we would fan out to three and four wide, but despite the contact, I was able to keep wheeling it. I think the damage might have actually helped us with the handling. I have confidence in our No. 42 team and once we get the speed in our cars, I know our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be running up front.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 30th

FINISH: 9th

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Wild day for our FOCUSfactor team. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) definitely made our car better from where we started the weekend at. We made adjustments before the race, which sent us to the rear, but we were quickly able to move ourselves forward. I made it inside the top-10 by the halfway point and then with just over 20 laps to go, the car lost all power and we went a lap down. The Petty GMS and ECR Engines guys quickly diagnosed and resolved the issue for us to continue. A quick yellow allowed us to receive the free pass and return to the lead lap, putting us back in contention for a solid result. To finish ninth and get our second top-10 of the year after everything that we went through today says a lot about our No. 43 team. I’m very proud of the hard work that is being put in.”

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

