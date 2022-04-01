LIMETREE TO SPONSOR RYAN ELLIS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, N.C- (April 1st, 2022) – NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Limetree will be the primary sponsor of Ellis and the No.45 Chevy Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway for the May 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Texas 250.

Limetree has sponsored Ellis in different capacities, including last year’s Xfinity Series race at Road America, in the Henry 180. However, this will mark their first race as a full primary sponsor.

“I’m really excited to carry the Limetree colors at their home track. We’ve worked together in the past, but for them to have their own scheme and branding on track just miles away from their headquarters is really cool. I’ve always loved Texas Motor Speedway and how much the area embraces NASCAR. We’ll have a big crowd out of Limetree employees and clients. I hope we can bring the Limetree Chevy home with a solid finish in their home race,” said Ellis, driver of the No.45 Limetree Chevy.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Ryan and Alpha Prime Racing. At Limetree, we’re always looking for that extra gear of performance for our clients, and felt like racing was a perfect fit to support that message. Additionally, as a minority-owned business, we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to support Ryan in his journey and be a small part of enabling an opportunity for him. Our team members loved their interaction with him in the past and have been ecstatic with his recent success,” said Tom Rouse, Founder of Limetree.

The No.45 Limetree Chevy will hit the track for the first time Friday, May 20th, at Texas Motor Speedway. Race coverage of Saturday’s Texas 250 will begin at 1:30 pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned to Ryan’s and Limetree’s social media for more information!

Limetree was founded in 2016 and is based in Dallas, Texas, and is one of the fastest-growing privately held marketing companies in the US. Fans can find out more at golimetree.com.

Secondary and associate sponsorship is still available on the Limetree Chevy – for more information, please see the below contact info.

About Limetree

Limetree is a behavioral marketing company dedicated to making marketing more effective by uniting data, behavioral science, and design. Rooted in science, our approach delivers actionable intelligence and activations that significantly improve a marketer’s ability to target the right people with the right message while measuring and improving performance.

For more information on Ryan Ellis, please visit www.ryanellismotorsports.com.