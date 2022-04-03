Post-Race Report | Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 30th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 27th

“That was a tough day. The guys did all they could to try to make our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 better. I just fought super loose in and burnt the rear tires off it. I wasn’t ever able to get a good balance. We made the best of what we could, it just wasn’t very pretty. Our pitstops were really good – our guys did a great job all day. I just need to be better, so we will keep trying.” – AJ Allmendinger



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 36th

Stage 1 Finish: 27th

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 29th

“We couldn’t catch a break today in our LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We bounced back early from our drive-through penalty but struggled with an ill-handling car for the majority of the day. We had a pit-road issue on our last green-flag stop, which really sealed our fate at the end. I’m looking forward to getting to Martinsville and putting today behind us.” – Justin Haley

ToyotaCare 250

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 5th

Finish: 4th

“This place is really slick and the tires feel hard, so you just kind of slide around. There was no grip, so we were fighting so hard all day. We got everything we could out of our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy. I was hoping we’d get a yellow with like 30 (laps) to go and then have a restart with some new tires. I thought we least could hang with the Gibbs cars for that long. We got top five out of it and haven’t been out of the top 10 yet this year. We’re happy with that, but we know we have some more work to do as a group.” – AJ Allmendinger



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 15th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 6th

“It was a tough start to the day for us having to start at the rear after of changing the radiator. Great catch by the No. 11 AG1 team to notice the issue after practice and qualifying and to be willing to trust the speed of our racecar to be able to go to the back and race our way back up. We did that pretty well during the first stage. I put us into a little bit of a hole by speeding in a section that’s notorious for speeding here. It was fun to kind of put it back on my shoulders and for the race to go green like it did and prove I could race back up to the front. I’m proud of our top-10 finish as a group today.” – Daniel Hemric



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Start: 36th

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 15th

“It wasn’t the finish we wanted at Richmond in our No. 10 Carnomaly Chevy. I just didn’t save my tires like I am usually pretty good at doing here. We know for next time that we will just have to be better about it when we come back to Richmond. I feel like I can do better than I was today, so we will take what we learned and apply it next time.” – Landon Cassill



