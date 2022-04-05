Landen Lewis Returns to the ARCA Series at Kern Speedway

Mooresville, NC (April 5, 2022) – Announced today, Team Hornaday Development driver Landen Lewis will return to the ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) Series to compete in the West race at Kern Speedway on April 23rd.

With three starts in the ARCA Series, Lewis scored his first-career ARCA win in just his second series start with a dominating win at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds (September 5, 2021) where he started from the pole and led every lap. Lewis continued his breakout year becoming only the second driver to win the Legends Car Trifecta by winning Dirt Nationals, Asphalt Nationals and Road Course Nationals.

“Last season was a year I’ve dreamed about,” said Lewis. “To win my first ARCA race and accomplish so much in Legend Cars was a dream season. I’ve learned so much over the years working with Ron (Hornaday, Jr), Austin Theriault, my teams, so many people have helped me get to where I am and I am so grateful for their support. I’m excited to get back in the ARCA Series at Kern Speedway and continue to show what we can do and win races. Kern Speedway is a special place to Ron and that adds to my excitement for this race.”

The 16-year-old will be driving for Cook Racing Technologies, owned by Bruce Cook, who is no stranger to Hornaday, Jr and his career. Cook served as a crew chief for Hornaday, Jr in 2011 and 2013 earning two wins, one pole starting position, seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in just 25 Truck Series starts together.

“To work with Ron (Hornaday, Jr) again has been a great time,” said Cook. “I respect everything Ron has accomplished in his career on the race track and now to be a part of what he and Candice (Hornaday) are creating off the track with Team Hornaday Development is really special. Candice has put so much time in to helping develop young talent along with Ron helping to mentor these drivers, so it’s special to now have one of their drivers in one of our cars. I know Landen (Lewis) will be great and he has shown he has the talent to win races and continue to move up the ranks of NASCAR. We’re excited to have him in our car at Kern Speedway and hopefully add another win to his resume.”

A native of Supply, NC, Lewis started racing at the age of four. When he was just eight years old, he connected with Hornaday, Jr and moved up to dirt modified cars where he earned his first win at 12. Since then, Lewis has been a part of Team Hornaday Development with mentorship from one of his racing heroes, four-time Truck Series Champion Hornaday, Jr.

“Landen has the raw talent and reminds me so much of how I raced,” said Hornaday, Jr. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few years and watching him grow every time he gets in a race car, no matter the type. He soaks in everything you tell him and gets better every race. It’s fun to watch him and know he’ll keep winning races and adding championships to his name. I keep saying, he’s a kid to watch in the future.”

Sean Samuels will serve as the crew chief for Lewis with 19th Green on board as the primary partner. Lewis will run additional races this season in the ARCA Series with the remainder of his schedule to be announced at a later date.

For more information on Lewis, check out LandenLewis.com.