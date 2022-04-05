The Dale Jr. Foundation to Help Fight Food Insecurity

Earnhardt Jr.’s Race-Used Steering Wheel Auction to Raise Funds for Food Insecurity Crisis

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 5, 2022) – When Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbs behind the wheel of the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1), he’ll be doing much more than steering a racecar, he’ll be helping those who experience food insecurity.

It is estimated that one in every eight Americans are food insecure, meaning they “lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Earnhardt Jr. and The Dale Jr. Foundation will call attention to that fact at Martinsville with a specially designed steering wheel for the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet.

The wheel, produced by Max Papis’ MPI® in Italy and featuring TrueTimber’s® Viper Urban Orange camouflage, will be auctioned off following the event to raise funds to battle food insecurity through The Dale Jr. Foundation’s partner charities.

“Food insecurity is a growing trend in today’s society, and we are excited to see Dale Jr. raise awareness for this important cause through the creation of this exclusive, one-of-a-kind steering wheel,” said Regina Smith, director of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “Our partner, TrueTimber® Camo, provided the digital camouflage for the wheel and Max and his company, MPI®, helped bring it to life.”

Bidding for this unique item begins on Martinsville race day, Friday, April 8, at TDJF’s auction site and will remain open through Monday, April 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals. The Dale Jr. Foundation has made a monumental impact in the local community since its beginning. Dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to achieve extraordinary goals, TDJF has contributed to more than 300 charities nationally and locally, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ace and TJ’s Grin Kids, and Mooresville Christian Mission. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

ABOUT MAX PAPIS INNOVATIONS

Max Papis Innovations (MPI) was founded in 2009 by veteran racer Max Papis and his wife Tatiana Fittipaldi Papis. The company creates industry leading steering wheels, motorsports and gaming products informed by numerous years of experience racing and supporting IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, WOO, drag, off-road, marine and recreational industry. MPI products are trusted by champions in every type of motorsport worldwide and can be found in virtually every car or truck on the NASCAR starting grid. Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, with production facility in Italy, Max Papis Innovations also designs and manufactures products for collaborative partners like AdamLZ, Cleetus McFarland, Vaughn Gittin Jr, Mastercraft Boats, Rennline, Hyundai Motorsport, and more. Visit www.maxpapisinc.com.