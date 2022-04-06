TOP racing themed slot machines in online casinos

Racing is one of the most popular games in online slots. Almost all slot machine developers have racing games to their name. Even though there are racing games everywhere, you might not enjoy playing some of them. You have to consider certain things before deciding to play a racing game. They are the game set up, number of pay lines, and the reels; graphics also matter to some players. The best racing-themed online slots are listed below.

5 Reel Drive

When it comes to slot machine games, only a few can do it like Microgaming. There are 5 reels in the 5 reel drive game, just as the name implies. It also comes with 9 pay lines. Even though there is no bonus offer in the game, you can use scatters to maximize your cashout and win big.

Almost all punters love 5 reel drive, and it is also highly recommended for people who love intense action games. The RTP of the 5 reel drive is 96.96%, and you can find the game in almost all standard casinos.

Racing for Pinks

Like 5 reel drive, racing for pinks is also developed by Microgaming. As it comes with 243 pay lines, it also has 5 reels. This combination makes it one of the highest-paying racing-themed slots. Since you will be given 30 free spins, you have a chance to play without losing money. With the 5x winning multiplier feature, you can always win high without staking much. Racing for pinks is available at the best payout casino, so you don’t have to be worried about claiming your winnings.

Even though the RTP is 95.81%, it doesn’t make the game inferior, and the mouthwatering payout overshadows that. Since racing for pinks is a popular casino game, you can always interact with fellow players and get tips on how to win huge.

Green Light

This slot game comes with 5 reels and 20 pay lines. The screen light represents the scatter, while the driver icon denotes the wild symbol. Greenlight is a fast-paced game, and you will get enough gambling experience by playing it frequently. With the max payout amount set at $10,000, you should always expect competition while playing.

Midnight Racer

Even though Saucify isn’t regarded as one of the best software game developers, it is still popular among gamblers. You will always end up with memorable experiences after playing games developed by Saucify. This car racing slot has 5 reels and 30 pay lines. The beautiful graphics also make it an exciting game to play. Even though there is no bonus offer, you will still prefer Midnight racer to other racing slot games. It comes with excellent payouts and a great RTP.

Dream run

Real-time Gaming is widely known for creating popular slots. You can rely on the fascinating game to take your adrenaline to the next level. Since the RTP is as high as 97%, you can expect huge payouts. All you have to do is sign up and start playing. Dream run comes with two wild symbols known as opponent and racer. The other features include free spins and scatter. The aesthetic design makes you excited as you start spinning the reels.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

Drive is a racing game with 5 reels and 15 pay lines; the intensity and graphics of the game make it stand out among all other racing-themed slots. No matter how low your stake amount is, you can use the winning multiplier to boost your payout.

Conclusion

As stated earlier, there are many racing-themed slot games online. Even though the ones listed here are great, you should expect better ones soon. Since there are different variants, you can play as many as possible. You will always enjoy every moment you play racing games from Play N’ Go and other top game providers in the industry. What are you waiting for? Sign up on one of the best online casinos and see your betting experience skyrocket with these games.