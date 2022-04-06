Carson Hocevar – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 Laps/105 Miles) | Martinsville Speedway

Thursday, April 7 | Martinsville, Va. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 MG Machinery/PlainsCapital Bank Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I feel pretty confident going into Martinsville this week. We were on the front row last fall before a penalty set us back, but we rallied to drive back up into the top-10. Our No. 42 team had good speed last year and I know we’re bringing an even better truck to the track this year – we made big gains during the offseason. Hopefully we can go from good to great, capitalize with some stage points, and finally put a win banner up in the shop at Niece Motorsports.”

Hocevar at Martinsville Speedway: Hocevar makes his third career start at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night. He owns an average finish of 12.5 at the Virginia short track with a 13th-place finish in 2020 and a 12th-place result during his rookie season in 2021.

In 2020, Hocevar started 33rd and made his way through the field to lead five laps en route to a top-15 showing. In last season’s event, he started eighth and led four laps before finishing 12th.

On the Truck: Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will run the Premier Security Solutions paint scheme for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Last time out (XPEL 225 – Start: 6th / Finish: 8th): Hocevar held on to his top-10 starting position for a majority of the opening stage before pitting from sixth-place on lap nine for a scheduled four tire stop before the end of stage one. After rejoining the field in 19th, Hocevar came across the line 16th in the opening stage and opted to not pit at the stage break, allowing him to restart stage two in sixth-place.

Hocevar picked his way through traffic in the first two laps of stage two to make his way up to fourth-place before pitting under caution on lap 21 for four tires and fuel. He made up 11 positions from the time of the restart to the end of stage two to pick up three stage points with an eighth-place result.

With ten laps to go, Hocevar restarted third and quickly made his way into second-place with a pass on the inside in turn one. On the following restart on the outside of the front row, Hocevar was shoved up the race track and fell back to eighth-place before ultimately restarting 10th for the first overtime. Despite the race ending under caution in the second overtime, Hocevar was able to secure his second top-10 finish of the season with an eighth-place result.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/