Lawless Alan – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 Laps/105 Miles) | Martinsville Speedway

Thursday, April 7 | Martinsville, Va. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on making his first short track start this season: “I’m excited to make my first start at Martinsville with AUTOParkit and Niece Motorsports. [Martinsville Speedway] is called the paperclip for a reason – there’s action all over the track at all times which makes for a tough week in the fabrication shop following the race. Our No. 45 team is also looking to build on the momentum from our run at Circuit of the Americas and continuing to trend upward in the standings this week.”

Alan at Martinsville Speedway: Alan makes his first-career start at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ scheme for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Last time out (XPEL 225 – Start: 24th / Finish: 11th): Alan and the No. 45 team were forced to start at the rear of the field in Saturday’s XPEL 225 after making adjustments prior to the race, but quickly made up ground in the early laps of stage one. On lap six, Alan was scored 23rd before crossing the line in 13th-place at the end of stage one. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Alan restarted 23rd but made his way into the top-10 by lap 22, scored in seventh-place.

The No. 45 team received a pit road penalty following their pit stop before the start of the final stage for an uncontrolled tire, forcing Alan to restart at the rear of the field. Alan was scored 22nd with ten laps to go, but worked his way into the top-15 with three to go before heading into the first of two overtimes.

Alan restarted the second and final overtime in ninth-place and narrowly missed his first career top-10 finish, but came away with a career-best 11th-place effort and was the highest finishing rookie in the XPEL 225, garnering Sunoco Rookie of the Race honors.

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com