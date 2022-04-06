Dean Thompson – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 Laps/105 Miles) | Martinsville Speedway

Thursday, April 7 | Martinsville, Va. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Matt Weber

Thompson on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I’m very excited to make my first run at Martinsville Speedway. Being such a historic track, the No. 40 Worldwide Express team has worked endlessly to bring a fast truck to Virginia this week. Niece Motorsports as a whole has consistently run well at Martinsville in recent years and I hope to continue that trend Thursday night.”

Thompson at Martinsville Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night..

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers paint scheme on display for Thursday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Last time out (XPEL 225 – Start: 33rd / Finish: 29th): Despite starting 33rd in his first career road course event in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Thompson battled through the field in the opening stage to cross the line 21st. After restarting 27th to begin stage two, Thompson went for a spin on lap 15 and lost power in his No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, forcing him to take it to the garage to fix an alternator issue.

Thompson rejoined the field on lap 27, six laps down in 32nd-place before ultimately crossing the line 29th in Saturday’s XPEL 225.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.