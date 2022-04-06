Kris Wright – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 Laps/105 Miles) | Martinsville Speedway

Thursday, April 7 | Martinsville, Va. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 F.N.B Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I am pumped to get back to short-track racing. With how the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the Americas ended, it will be interesting to see how competitors race each other at The Paperclip. Getting out of the Martinsville Speedway with a semi-clean Chevrolet Silverado will be the key for keeping the momentum going into next week at Bristol (Motor Speedway).”

Wright at Martinsville Speedway: Wright makes his second-career start at Martinsville in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night. His lone start came in last season’s event where he ran to a 13th-place finish after starting 26th.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the red, white, and blue F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme Thursday night.

Last Time Out (XPEL 225 – Start: 17th / Finish: 15th): Wright and the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked to find a good balance for their Chevrolet Silverado during the first stage of Saturday’s XPEL 225. Wright wheeled the No. 44 to a 14th-place finish in stage one and, after restarting 22nd for stage two, worked his way back into the top-15 by lap 20.

Wright came away with a 13th-place finish in stage two and made a scheduled four tire stop at the stage break. While under caution on lap 29, Wright reported a tire rub which forced the No. 44 team to give up its track position to address the issue and come down pit road to pull the fenders out.

Despite restarting in the back half of the field, Wright maneuvered his way through traffic and evaded a number of spins in front of him to climb his way back into the top-20 – and eventually the top-15 – to come away with a season-best finish of 15th Saturday.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.