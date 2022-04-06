Harrison Burton joins David Gilliland Racing for Truck return at Bristol Dirt Course

David Gilliland Racing took to social media to announce that Harrison Burton will be driving for the team in the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Pinty’s Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course on April 16.

The 21-year-old Burton from Huntersville, North Carolina, will be piloting the No. 17 Ford F-150 with sponsorship support from Hunt Brother’s Pizza, where he will compete alongside David Gilliland Racing’s full-time competitors Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray.

Burton is currently embarking in his first full-time season as a NASCAR Cup Series competitor, where he is piloting the iconic No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing. Through the first seven Cup events, he has achieved an average-finishing result of 25.3 with a best on-track result of 16th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. He sits in 29th place in the regular season standings.

The Bristol Dirt event will mark Burton’s first start in the Truck Series since competing as a full-time competitor in the series in 2019 for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Making his Truck debut at Martinsville Speedway in October 2016 through his latest start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2019, Burton has recorded one pole, 11 top-five results, 18 top-10 results, 88 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.3 in 38 Truck career starts, all with KBM.

The Bristol Dirt event will also mark Burton’s first Truck start with David Gilliland Racing, in a Ford and on a dirt course since competing at Eldora Speedway in August 2019.

Y’all didn’t see this one coming. 👀



Welcome @HBurtonRacing to the @hbpizza ride for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt! pic.twitter.com/nb0kHX94aA — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 5, 2022

Burton is scheduled to compete in the Pinty’s Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course on April 16 with coverage to occur at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.