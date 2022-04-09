RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Run Strong and Lead Laps at Martinsville Speedway Before Mechanical Issues

Finish: 30th

Start: 5th

Points: 15th

“Everyone on this No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team works so hard and tonight at Martinsville Speedway was no different. We qualified fifth and ran well early in the race, but struggled with drive off the corners, especially off Turn 4. About halfway through the race, we had a battery problem but we were still able to run. We even led the race with about a hundred laps to go before it finally quit. It stinks because I think we could have definitely finished somewhere in the top 10 or maybe even the top five. I wish our final results showed how strong our Chevy was tonight at Martinsville Speedway, but we’ll bounce back next week at Talladega.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Earn Solid, Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 14th

Points: 10th

“It was a solid day for us. Everybody at RCR and ECR brought a really fast No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro to Martinsville Speedway. We didn’t have the speed we needed initially, but this team never gave up. We kept working on our Chevy and making it better. By the time we got to Stage 3, I thought we could run top-five lap times. I just needed to get up there. I knew the restarts were going to get wild at the end of the race. It was a 50-50 guess on if the inside lane or outside lane was better, and which lane was going to stack up and which one didn’t. I got lucky on the last three or four restarts. I was able to pick the right lane at the right time and gain some spots on the restarts when the cautions fell. On the last restart I was able to stay on the bottom. I saw the No. 1 car and the No. 54 car get together and when they did I just gassed up and went as low as I could to try to get by. it worked out for us and we’re leaving Martinsville with another top-five. That was a wild finish.” -Austin Hill