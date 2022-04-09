Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Martinsville 4.8.22

JONES CLAIMS FIRST WIN OF 2022 AT MARTINSVILLE

Brandon Jones Battles JGR Teammate on Final Lap

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (April 8, 2022) – Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones shared time at the front of the field in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the half-mile Martinsville Speedway, but Jones would take the checkered flag in an eventful final lap. Jones picks up his first win of 2022 and secures a spot in this year’s Playoffs for his Menards GR Supra.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville Speedway

Race 8 of 33 – 131.5 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, BRANDON JONES

2nd, Landon Cassill*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, Sam Mayer*

7th, RYAN TRUEX

8th, TY GIBBS

21st, DEREK GRIFFITH

31st, JJ YELEY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Lyons Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What does it mean to battle your teammate for the win here at Martinsville?

“What a day. I can’t say that we could have called it any better. We made the call to stay out for stage points and drove the thing all the way from the back to the front. We had older tires than all of the guys at the end. Have to thank Lyons, Menards – our GR Supra was certainly as fast as Xfinity internet is. This is a driver’s race track here. I’ve won at a lot of different places now, but this is one that you really have to get after it. Ty (Gibbs) ran a really hard racee. He cleared me really early there in stage three and he had a strong GR Supra as well. It was fun to beat him. He’s hot right now and tough to beat. This was a good one.”

How were you able to battle in the closing laps with older tires?

“I think that one, they didn’t fall off maybe as much as some people thought and two, we just knew how to use our tools and we have a lot of different things to tune with. I don’t know, couldn’t have played it out any better and just really happy with the way it ended.”

Do you have a place for that Grandfather clock?

“I do, I have an awesome barn I just bought and I know right where it’s going to go.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

What happened between you and Sam Mayer after the race was over?

“I tried to talk to him (Sam Mayer) and then he got up in my face and at that point you have to start fighting. We got put in a bad position there and the only thing I’m mad about is that the 1 (Mayer) didn’t have anything or wasn’t going to get past the 16 (AJ Allmendinger) there and then I got hit in the left rear. It’s just frustrating and I got drove in the fence again, but I was on the other side of it last week. It’s just part of it.”

#

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.