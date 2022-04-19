Brandon Brown Returns to Talladega Superspeedway Hopeful to Find Himself Back in Victory Lane

Brandonbilt Motorsports and primary partner, Tradethechain.com, prepare to take on Talladega with heads held high after Brown’s victory in October

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 18, 2022) – Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announces today that Trade The Chain will return as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 23. Brown, the defending Talladega race-winner, looks to secure victory number two in the Ag-Pro 300.

“I know that I’m going to be a pretty popular guy when I get to Talladega. I just hope that I can back it up,” says Brown when asked his feelings about the upcoming weekend. Brown earned his first ever NASCAR Premier Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2021. “It’s nice going back to a place where we’ve already won. It’s definitely a confidence booster for me and the team. We’re excited to go for a win again, but this time in a full length race! I’d love to put the No. 68 Trade The Chain Chevrolet Camaro in Victory Lane!” Brown has three top-10 finishes at Talladega, two being from the 2021 season.

A win this weekend would lock Brown into the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. “It’s very important to capitalize on a superspeedway at this point in the race season because of how tough it’s going to be to make the playoffs this year,” admits Brown. He currently sits 14th in the points standings. “Going to a superspeedway always feels like a crapshoot, because you never know when or if the “big one” is going to happen. I’d prefer to bring my Trade The Chain Chevy Camaro back to Mooresville in one piece!”

“Trade The Chain is our primary partner this weekend, and you’ll definitely be seeing more of them this season. They’re just as excited about this race as I am. That kind of enthusiasm goes a long way in this sport,” says Brown.

Trade The Chain is a market agnostic, global community of traders and crypto enthusiasts that enables anyone, regardless of skill level, background, location, or experience, to learn from each other and share strategies for success. They also provide access to actionable sentiment indicators, real time significant development alerts, and a price prediction algorithm — data that up until now was only used by hedge funds and other financial institutions to help them make more informed trading decisions.

The No. 68 Trade The Chain Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track on Saturday, April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway, with coverage airing live on FS1 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about Trade The Chain, please visit www.tradethechain.com.

