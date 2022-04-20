JR Motorsports — NXS Talladega Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Talladega Superspeedway

RACE: Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps / 300.58 miles)

DATE: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 4 p.m. ET on FOX / Radio: 3:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend on the heels of three straight top-five finishes.

• Mayer holds the second best average speed on restarts (11.5) according to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, just behind teammate Noah Gragson (10.9).

• At Martinsville Speedway, the last race for the NXS, Mayer led the field in green flag passes with 71 and quality passes with 63. The next closest in each category was 69 (Josh Berry) and 54 (Sheldon Creed).

• Mayer has limited experience on ovals measuring 2 miles or more in the NXS, earning one top-10 finish at Auto Club Speedway this season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 PUBG MOBILE Chevrolet

“• Josh Berry has made two starts at the 2.66-mile track in Talladega, Ala. with a best finish of ninth coming in the fall of 2021.

• On tracks measuring more than 2 miles in length, Berry has seven starts with two top-five and four top-10 finishes, while pacing the field for 28 circuits.

• Berry remains fifth in the championship standings after an eventful race at Martinsville. The 31-year-old is only 94 points from the lead.

• The Hendersonville, Tenn. native has made 37 career starts in the NXS and has earned two wins, nine top fives and 18 top 10s.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• This weekend, Noah Gragson and the No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber® Camo/Black Rifle Coffee team will seek to post their first victory at Talladega after previously visiting Victory Lane at its sister track, Daytona, in February of 2020.

• The 23-year-old driver has been successful at Talladega in the past, earning a pair of top-five finishes and four in the top 10 in six career NXS starts there. He has also led 56 laps on the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

• Gragson enters the race third in series points and already qualified for the NXS Playoffs by virtue of his victory at Phoenix Raceway last month.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Walmart Fight Hunger Spark Change Chevrolet

• In 13 previous starts in the NXS at Talladega, Justin Allgaier has earned a best finish of second, coming in this event in 2016.

• Overall, the Illinois native has scored four top fives and seven top 10s at the historic Alabama oval.

• At the superspeedways of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega in the NXS, Allgaier has amassed 10 top fives and 17 top 10s in 36 starts.

• According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Allgaier currently ranks first in green flag passes (2,813), quality passes (1.897), laps led (86) and fastest laps run (46) at Talladega.

Driver Quotes

“Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team have built strong cars all year long and it has started to show the last few weeks. We’ve put together a strong run of three straight top-five finishes and that is what we set out to do. If we can keep doing that, the wins will come. Hopefully we keep that going this weekend and are racing for the win at the end of the day.” – Sam Mayer

“Talladega is a place where anything can, and usually does happen. At any given moment you can go from being out front to being stuck in the back of the pack. But I’m really looking forward to getting there and seeing what we can do with our Walmart Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Chevrolet. We had a lot of speed here last fall and I know that we will back that up again when we unload on Friday. Hopefully we can keep our nose clean all race long and work well with our JR Motorsports teammates to be in contention for the victory in the end.” – Justin Allgaier

“JRM always has really fast speedway cars and Bummy (Mike Bumgarner, crew chief) and this entire PUBG MOBILE No. 8 team have always been towards the front in the past. That gives us confidence as we head into this weekend at Talladega. We started the year off strong but have hit a minor rough patch so we’re ready to get this team back to Victory Lane where it belongs.” – Josh Berry

“I know when we get to these speedway races that this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team always has a chance to win. We’ve led a lot of laps at these types of places and are usually near the front in contention. If we can keep our nose clean, I think we will be battling for the win at the= end. It’s going to be a busy weekend for me running the Cup car this weekend but I can’t wait to get down to Talladega.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• Fourth Anniversary: Celebrating its fourth anniversary, PUBG MOBILE is a battle royale mobile game developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. and is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. The game focuses on visual quality, maps, fast-paced action, and other aspects, providing an all-rounded surreal battle royale experience to players. For more information, visit pubgmobile.com and download the game for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.

• Fight Hunger. Spark Change: For 2022, Walmart and Sam’s Club are once again coming together in support of the Feeding America® network through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Now in its ninth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members – including our partner, Unilever, to help provide food to people in need. To date, the campaign has helped to secure more than 5.8 billion meals. In coordination with the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, Unilever will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) to Feeding America from April 18 – May 15, 2022, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 and maximum donation of $1,000,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. For more information on the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign and for ways to donate, please visit www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.