Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Plan To Bring Speed to Talladega

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are hoping that the speed they showed at Daytona International Speedway in February can be duplicated this weekend at Daytona’s sister track, Talladega Superspeedway.

Burton was leading the season-opening Daytona 500 when a wreck knocked him out of the race. Although races at Talladega, which is similar in size and layout to Daytona, often produces a different kind of race, crew chief Brian Wilson said he and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are aiming to execute the same strategy at Talladega on Sunday as they did at Daytona.

“Talladega is always chaotic and highly entertaining, but we also look at it as an opportunity to score Stage points and get a great finish,” Wilson said. “At Daytona things didn’t end how we wanted them to, but we qualified well, finished strong in the Duel and were at the front when we ultimately were involved in the wreck that took us out.”

Although Burton is a rookie, Wilson said he shows good instincts in the pack racing that occurs at Daytona and Talladega. And he does have a previous Cup Series start at Talladega, where last fall he made his debut in NASCAR’s elite series.

“Harrison’s thought process in the draft and decision making put us in good positions at Daytona,” Wilson said. “The wreck was certainly not due to our approach. We’ll go into this weekend with the same mindset of trying to run up front but also keep ourselves in good positions as the draft plays out.”

There will be no practice prior to Saturday’s qualifying session for the GEICO 500, which means teams won’t have to worry about wrecking primary cars before the start of the race.

Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Eastern Time), and Sunday’s 188-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 60 and 120.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change & maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator & electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension & steering, wheel alignment, belts & hoses, lamps & bulbs, wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.