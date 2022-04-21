Gilliland Doesn’t Let Rookie Stripe Deter Him

First Phase Driver Knows He Can Race Up Front

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 21, 2022) – Rookie driver Todd Gilliland heads into Sunday’s Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway race knowing he will need friends to help push him all race long to stay in contention for a top finish. It’s a tall order for a first-year driver, but Gilliland and his No. 38 FirstPhaseCard.com Ford Mustang team earned a lot of respect during the Daytona 500.

“I just want to earn respect each weekend,” Gilliland said. “When you’re racing in the pack, I am trying to be smart. I’m not thinking about the rookie stripe. Do not get me wrong, I know I am a Cup rookie, but I’m concentrating on not making mistakes, making the right moves, and getting us in position for the end of the race.”

The team did just that in the Daytona 500. An impressive run, Gilliland raced in the top-10 all afternoon in the sharp looking First Phase Ford. He was only taken out in a late-race wreck not of his doing. He is now ready to get back to superspeedway racing and have another chance.

Gilliland comes back to the track with the anchor partner of the No. 38 program, First Phase. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri is back for its fourth race of the season after making its debut earlier this season at the Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500. The product provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit.

“I know our Front Row Motorsports Ford’s are always fast at Daytona and Talladega,” continued Gilliland. “We have First Phase credit card on the car again and that is cool, too. We just need to do the right things and I think we can have a good day. That is our hope.”

Gilliland has one previous win at the Talladega Superspeedway in the ARCA Series in 2019.

﻿The First Phase team hits the track on Saturday for qualifying only before racing on Sunday on FOX.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.