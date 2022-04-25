8 Simple Steps for Renting a Car in Boston

Boston is located on the East Coast of the United States, in Massachusetts. It is on the list of the oldest and most prosperous towns in the country. We are here to reveal how to rent a car in this beautiful city. Let’s go!

Choose the desired wheels.

Determining to drive around Boston by car, you might question yourself about what car to select. With a compact size, smaller options are perfect for digging inside the city. Likewise, they match the narrow parking spans. However, gearing up to the neighborhood of Boston or traveling far inland the country, you should go for a larger car. So that you will enjoy driving on wide highways in comfort. There are numerous available options for travelers. Note! The earlier you start preordering a car before your trip, the better. The latest time frame is two weeks ahead of your trip. You will have many vehicles and lower prices.

Pick-up and drop-off sites

Since you can agree about the wheels online via a website or app, you should choose where you get the car and sign all the documents. There are numerous pick-up locations all over the state, not only near Boston. The charming surroundings invite you to take a look at them. When you have an itinerary of where to go, you can select the offices on your way. Do not forget that prices may slightly deviate from the addresses. Registration offices at the airports and city centers are more expensive. They are the handiest, though. Yet, if you have a choice to attend some downtown locations, take it! Prices and service will positively surprise you!

Documents required

There are some obligatory things to rent a car. You need an ID, driving license, and a credit card with a sufficient amount of funds on it. All of these must belong to the driver, not his partner, friend, or family member. It causes some misunderstanding when these people go for the trip too. But, you can want to register a second driver. Ask to take her ID and driving license too.

Young driver’s fee

Travelers may wonder how old to rent a car in Massachusetts? Because some states allow driving at 16 years. All car rental companies in Boston have a 21-year age limit. Beyond this age, people can not become renters. Besides, there is a policy to get a rental car under 25 in Boston. It asks younger drivers to pay an extra fee every day they travel. The agent calculates the price at the registration desk. Before renting a car, please clarify the terms and conditions of your rental company to avoid unbearable additional payments. When selecting a service, check car rental under 25 in the first place to get the better option.

Get insurance.

Protect yourself and preorder your vehicle with comprehensive insurance. When you do not plan insuring civil liability in full, you must make sure that the cost of coverage is at least enough for a deposit. That is money frozen on your card account until you leave a car at the drop-off site. That will at least give you some protection if you get in some trouble on the road. If you want to feel more secure, you may additionally protect yourself with a so-called travel policy. However, double-check everything properly to not pay twice for the same things. Contact your insurance company for advice and make sure the policy covers you in the US.

Free miles

You may be able to save a few dollars by switching to a car that has limited mileage. Sometimes the offer from rentals seems reasonable. Who plans to drive more than one thousand miles in one city? However, plans may change. Thus, if you decide to travel around, you should choose a car with free miles. Do it, and you will never regret it! You will explore the charming surroundings extensively without drawing your attention to the number of miles and other prices.

Full-to-Full option

The same logic described above brings drivers to accept the following condition. It is to return the car with the amount of fuel they used. It sounds well but is hard to monitor when one has other things to consider, like where to stay, what to see, and how fellow travelers feel. Thus, choose to tank the entire tank and fulfill it with fuel before dropping off the car. That will save you both money and time!

Ask for a discount

Search on the website or some external sources on the Internet and look for discount codes. Car supplier agencies place them there to attract clients. They also send them in the email newsletter before some holidays and fests. You can also ask about lower prices directly at the car rental office. An agent will do his best to assist you with that!

We have put together some rental tips for your convenient ride. Please, use them to get the road trip you will never forget! Have a great time!