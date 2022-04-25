Rebel Rock Racing Looking to Change Luck at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, CA (25 April 2022) – Rebel Rock Racing will be looking to change its fortunes in Saturday’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120, Round 3 of the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Frank DePew and Robin Liddell will co-drive the No. 71 Urban Grid Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, which finished 15th in the most recent event at Sebring International Raceway.

The Rebel Rock duo first raced at Laguna Seca in 2019, with DePew – visiting the track for the first time – finished 10th with Liddell. But in the 2020 visit to the Monterey circuit, the team’s day ended early after being taken out by an early incident.

In 2021, Rebel Rock Racing elected to sit out the September visit to Laguna Seca to regroup after damaging the Camaro and instead focused on a strong run in the final stages of the season.

“We’re looking forward to going back there,” said Liddell, who teamed with Andrew Davis to win the 2015 event in the Stevenson Motorsports Camaro Z-28.R. “We always enjoy going there. It’s in a nice part of the world, and it’s a popular event. But we’re coming into a couple of events where historically we haven’t done very well with any Camaro although we got that one win thanks to great strategy.”

IMSA recently released the Balance of Performance for the race, which will give the Camaro a slight increase in the size of the restrictor.

“We typically struggle a bit with handling at this track,” Liddell said. “Hopefully, the BOP change will bring us back into the window a little bit. I don’t expect to set the world alight either at Laguna or Mid-Ohio – those are both events where we’ve struggled a bit. But I think we’ll have a reasonable performance and I think we can finish in the top six if we can have a straightforward race.”

This will be DePew’s third visit to the circuit.

“I think Laguna Seca is a lot of fun,” said DePew. “I don’t have a ton of experience there, but I love the track. I think if we can stay clean and out of trouble, we have a shot at a good result there. We hated skipping Laguna last year, but that paid big dividends with a strong finish at VIR and a win at Sebring.”

The team was able to get back to the track with a short one-day test at Sebring recently, and is geared up to build momentum with a solid run out West this weekend.

“Frank drove well the two times he was here previously,” Liddell said. “It’s not a track he knows particularly well yet, but he enjoys driving at Laguna and if he keeps his head down and stays out of trouble, I think we can get a reasonable result. It was disappointing not to make the race here last year, although I think we made the right call that led to a reasonable finish to the season.”

Friday’s schedule includes a pair of one-hour practice sessions beginning at 10:25 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. (all times PT). Saturday includes GS qualifying at 11:20 a.m. The two-hour race is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

