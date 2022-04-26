EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Looks Ahead to Next Round at Laguna Seca

Porsche customer racing team to run WeatherTech and Carrera Cup entries

SALINAS, Calif., (April 26, 2022) – The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands return to California this weekend, and Wright Motorsports is ready for a packed event, racing four Porsches at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R will run in Sunday’s headlining event, and the three Wright Carrera Cup entries will race on Saturday and Sunday in support of the WeatherTech Series.

“It’s always great to race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca,” said Team Owner John Wright. “This kind of circuit suits our Porsche well, and we have a lot of experience here. Following our successful recent test, we feel ready to head into this weekend’s races.”

The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship Presented by MOTUL is the fourth round of the 12-round WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and will include four of the five classes in the series. Thirty-two entries are set to compete in the event, with the GTD class being the largest with 14 cars entered. The GTD class has proven to be highly competitive this year, and Wright Motorsports is in good standing after winning the first round of the season, the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. The team currently stands third in the battle for the championship and should be a strong contender for this weekend’s festivities.

Following the Grand Prix of Long Beach, where the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R gained the most positions during the short sprint race, the Wright GTD squad drove to Salinas, California to begin preparations for this weekend’s event. The team capitalized on the quick, two-day test at the 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit. Drivers Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen were able to work with the team’s engineers, testing various setups and adjustments to get the car ready for the first two-hour, 40-minute race of the year.

In 2021, the team started the event from pole position here and celebrated their third podium of the season, showcasing the strength of the Porsche on the flowing circuit. Drivers Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen have high hopes heading into the California event, aiming to roll off the truck with a competitive package and return to the podium once again.

The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship Presented by MOTUL will air live in its entirety on NBC, beginning at 12:10 PM PT on Sunday, May 1. IMSA Radio will offer coverage of qualifying and the race, streaming free for all audiences. For additional event information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Ryan Hardwick

Laguna Seca has always been one of my favorite racetracks to visit. The atmosphere and weather are always great, and I’ve personally had a lot of fun racing there over the years. The lack of grip makes it especially challenging for all the drivers, but that’s what also makes it a fun race! Our team had a solid test day there right after the Long Beach race, so we are looking to be very competitive, and aiming to get back on the GTD podium at this race. Looking forward to it!

Jan Heylen

We’re heading back to California. We all like going to Monterey and are looking forward to our next race at Laguna Sea. This is a good track for Porsche so we should have a strong, competitive package. We finished a productive test at Laguna where Ryan and I felt good in the car. We’re ready for the weekend and hoping to come away with as many points as possible for our run in the championship.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands

After racing on a tight, concrete jungle street circuit like Long Beach, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America field will be pleased to run on a circuit like WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Its 180 feet in elevation change, wide runoffs, and sweeping turns are a stark contrast to the previous circuit and will provide ample room for the battles expected from the 34 entries. John Goetz, Hutton McKenna, and Varun Choksey will represent Wright Motorsports, competing in the two-race event, racing Saturday, April 30 at 1:50 PM PT, Sunday, May 1 at 8:40 AM PT. Both races will stream live on Peacock and free on imsa.com/tv.

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.