Flying Lizard Sets out on New Lamborghini Super Trofeo Effort at Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Cali., (April 27, 2022) – Starting their 19th year of operation, sports car racing team Flying Lizard begins a new chapter this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the start of the 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship.

The ten-time sports car racing champions started in IMSA 2004, racing Porsche machinery, eventually becoming a Porsche factory-backed effort. In the years to follow, the team has managed multiple racing efforts in a variety of series and machinery, continuing to win championships in every series in which they have participated. As previously announced, the Lizards will return to the IMSA paddock and make their Super Trofeo North America debut this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, entering three cars in the 2022 season, beginning with this weekend’s two-race event.

“This is an exciting time for Flying Lizard Motorsports,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Having raced and won in so many different sports car championships, Lamborghini Super Trofeo is one we have not competed in yet but one that we have considered for a long time. We have been working with Chris Ward and Lamborghini for a while now, they are an amazing group to work with and the success of this series is proof of that. We are also very excited to be back in the IMSA paddock where we have so much history and success.”

The team recently took part in a private two-day test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with two of the three entries, giving drivers Slade Stewart and Tom Tait the opportunity to test their new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 cars in varying weather conditions at the 2.2238-mile road course. The No. 11 Giddy Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 that will be driven by Brett Jacobson and Joel Miller arrived after the test, making Friday’s opening practice the first time the pair turns laps in the new car. Fortunately, the Lizard engineers acquired plenty of data from the private test and will have ample amounts of data to offer the drivers for the first race weekend of the season.

“We have a great a great group of drivers that we feel will be fighting for the championships all season long,” said Law. “It will be a unique challenge to have three full-season cars entered in three different championships: Pro/Am, Am, and LB Cup. Although Laguna Seca isn’t our home track, it is just a couple of hours south of our race shops in Sonoma, so it feels like a home race for us. Laguna Seca is such a beautiful venue, a great place to race, and has a great fan base. One of our main supporters, Lamborghini Newport Beach, will have a large group of people coming out and we hope to give them something to cheer for. We are really looking forward to starting the 2022 championship season this coming weekend.”

Thirty-four entries will take part in the season opener, split into three classes: Pro, ProAm, Am, and LB Cup. The weekend will consist of two practice and two qualifying sessions before concluding the event with a pair of races. Each race will run for 50 minutes, with one required pit stop. Race one will take place at 1:50 PM PT on Saturday, followed by race two on Sunday, May 1 at 9:40 AM. Both races will air live on www.imsa.com/tv, with coverage from IMSA Radio.

Brett Jacobson (ProAm)

No. 11 Giddy Lamborghini Super Trofeo

This will be my first time at Laguna Seca as well as driving the Super Trofeo car but very much looking forward to it! The dynamic of the race with two drivers is something I have been looking forward to learning as well. We got our car late so no testing was possible but have confidence in the Flying Lizards team that we can progress each session and by the time the races arrive have a good podium opportunity!

Joel Miller (ProAm)

No. 11 Giddy Lamborghini Super Trofeo

I am looking forward to starting the Super Trofeo season at Laguna Seca with Brett. We just received the car so not able to test like we wanted but the team has good data from there and can rely on their expertise. It will be our first time running in Super Trofeo together so looking forward to the new car and the challenge of the championship.

Slade Stewart (LB Cup)

No. 14 Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Like everyone, I’m looking forward to getting this season started. We had a successful test previously at Laguna Seca, and we were able to learn a lot and get some valuable seat time. We’ll take all that information into this race weekend and no doubt have some fun in a very competitive field. There’s a lot of competition this year, and I’m proud to be with a team as strong as the Lizards. They have a strong and successful history, and I know we’ll have a great season.

Tom Tait (Am)

No. 64 Emerald Center Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca is one of the most iconic racetracks in the world, and my favorite track to race. It is a very special place for me, having raced here with the Jim Russell School, Pro Mazda, Super Vee, and Porsche GT3 Cup Trophy. I have been fortunate to spend time on the podium after most of those races! The beautiful countryside, elevation changes, varying camber, and enthusiastic fans all contribute to the electric atmosphere and great racing at Laguna Seca. I am really looking forward to an epic weekend of racing with Flying Lizard Motorsports and visiting with our friends and sponsors at Lamborghini Newport Beach and Emerald Center. I could not have chosen a better place to kick off our Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2022 championship Season.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

