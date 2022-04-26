JRM to Field No. 88 HendrickCars.com Chevy in Five Upcoming NXS Events

Cup Series Regulars Byron, Elliott and Larson to Drive Team’s Fifth Entry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 26, 2022) – Today, JR Motorsports announced it will field a fifth car in five additional NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. With primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com, current Cup Series stars William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will combine to make the starts in the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro.

Elliott, who won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship with Hendrick Motorsports, will kick things off at Darlington Raceway (May 7). Byron will take the wheel of the No. 88 at Texas Motor Speedway (May 21) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16). Larson, the defending NCS champion, sees action at Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20) and Darlington Raceway (Sept. 3).

JRM owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a longtime partner with Hendrick Motorsports owner and Hendrick Automotive Group CEO Rick Hendrick with four franchises located in Tallahassee, Florida: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Cadillac and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Buick GMC. Hendrick is also a minority owner of JRM.

“The NASCAR platform has been instrumental in helping us build HendrickCars.com into a national brand, and we look forward to continuing that momentum through this expanded effort,” said Greg Gach, president of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. “We are committed to our racing programs and supporting our Hendrick Motorsports teammates whenever we can, and we know these additional races will benefit our drivers and teams. We’re also excited to work with Dale Jr. on this opportunity. He’s a terrific partner whose dealerships have created tremendous value for our General Motors customers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

HendrickCars.com is Hendrick Automotive Group’s online destination for new and pre-owned vehicle shopping, locating centers for service and collision repair, exploring career opportunities, and learning about vehicle investment protection. It also sponsors Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series in addition to NHRA driver Greg Anderson and other racing efforts at the grassroots level.

All three drivers have previously driven for JRM. Byron and Elliott are both past NXS champions and multi-time winners with the organization, while Larson made one start for JRM’s Camping World Truck Series operation in 2015.

The news brings the No. 88 team’s tally to nine events in 2022, up from the four previously announced starts. In the two races to date this season, the team has one top-10 finish with Miguel Paludo at Circuit of the Americas.

Crew chief duties for the No. 88 team will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.HendrickCars.com.