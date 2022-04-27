JR Motorsports — NXS Dover Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Dover Motor Speedway

RACE: A-Game 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

DATE: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 1 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer is set to make his first start at the “Monster Mile” in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend in the Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet.

• Mayer has made two combined starts at the 1-mile concrete oval between the Truck Series and ARCA Series. He won the 2020 ARCA event there.

• The 18-year-old Franklin, Wis. native has shown speed on concrete ovals in the NXS, as he led 49 laps and finished ninth at Bristol Motor Speedway last season.

• The No. 1 team holds on to the top spot in NASCAR’s loop data statistics for being the fastest on restarts and currently sits third on overall green flag speed to date this season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has made one start at Dover in the NXS with a finish of second coming during this event last season. By virtue of his second-place finish, Berry won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash payday.

• In 19 starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length in the

NXS, Berry has earned one win, six top fives and nine top

10s, while pacing the field for 97 laps.

• Following the finish at Talladega Superspeedway last

weekend, Berry moved to fourth in the championship

standings, only 100 points behind the series leader.

• Berry’s 48 laps led at Dover are the second most at any

track in the NXS for the 31-year-old.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• For the second straight season, Noah Gragson comes to Dover with a chance at the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus, thanks to his victory last week at Talladega. Gragson has won four of the bonuses in his career.

• Gragson enters the race as the most recent winner in the NXS after a thrilling triumph at Talladega in his No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber® Camo/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet. With a total of seven career victories, he is now ranked second on JRM’s all-time win list in NXS competition.

• The 23-year-old Nevada native has a top-five and four top10 finishes in six starts at Dover’s Monster Mile, the best being a fourth-place finish in 2020.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Door Bumper Clear Chevrolet

• In 21 previous starts in the NXS at Dover Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier has scored two wins, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s and 447 laps led.

• Additionally, the Illinois native has placed no worse than seventh at the 1-mile concrete oval dating back to the fall of 2017.

• In this event last season, Allgaier led for 94 laps and won Stage One before taking the checkered flag in the third position.

• Allgaier ranks first in laps led (447), quality passes (306), laps run inside the top 15 (3,555) and fastest laps run (280) at Dover, according to NASCAR’s loop data statistics.

Driver Quotes

“Dover is one of just a couple of tracks that I haven’t been to yet in the Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions No. 1 car, but we have been putting in a lot of sim time to make sure I am ready for this weekend. I ran the Truck and ARCA car here back in 2020 and won the ARCA race so that gives me a little extra confidence heading into a pretty difficult track. I know restarts are going to be tricky, so if we can stay clean we may be contending for the win at the end of the day.” – Sam Mayer

“I can’t wait to get to Dover this weekend with our No. 7 team. We’ve been really strong there the last couple of years and I feel extremely confident that we are going to pick up right where we left off when we hit the track for practice on Friday. Hopefully we can have a solid, smooth weekend and be right where we need to be come race time to fight for the win. I’m ready to go.” – Justin Allgaier

“We had a really strong run last year in Dover and almost came away with the win but fell just short. We did win the $100k and helped JRM sweep the Dash 4 Cash so that was exciting. The last month or so we haven’t had any luck go our way, so we need to turn that around and it starts this weekend for our Tire Pros team. We’ve been fast but the results don’t show it.” – Josh Berry

“Dover is one of those tracks where we have always had good speed but we just couldn’t capitalize. We’ve been near the front every time we have been here but things just never went our way. This Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team is coming off a strong run that put us in Victory Lane last weekend so our confidence is high and we are going to ride that momentum into Dover this weekend.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Dover: JR Motorsports has competed at Dover Motor Speedway a combined 79 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1-mile facility, the organization has tallied four wins, 26 top fives and 52 top 10s. JRM’s most recent win came with Justin Allgaier during the 2020 season. Allgaier led 120 of 200 laps en route to the victory. Dover holds the second-best average finish for JRM at 10.3 and is third on the list for organizational laps led at 804.

• Tire Pros Store Appearance: JRM driver Josh Berry will be signing autographs at the In and Out Tire Pros store located at 24572 Betts Pond Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

• Souvenir Rig Appearance: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports souvenir trailer at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. local time.

• Fight Hunger. Spark Change: For 2022, Walmart and Sam’s Club are once again coming together in support of the Feeding America® network through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Now in its ninth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members – including our partner, Unilever, to help provide food to people in need. For more information on the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign and for ways to donate, please visit www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.