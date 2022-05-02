Ford Performance NASCAR: Top-10 Finishes by Buescher & Harvick at Dover

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 – Dover Motor Speedway
NCS Post Race | Monday, May 2, 2022
FORD FINISHING RESULTS
8th – Chris Buescher
9th – Kevin Harvick
13th – Chase Briscoe
15th – Cole Custer
17th – Michael McDowell
19th – Aric Almirola
20th – Brad Keselowski
24th – Harrison Burton
25th – Ryan Preece
26th – Ryan Blaney
28th – Todd Gilliland
29th – Joey Logano
34th – Cody Ware
35th – BJ McLeod
36th – Austin Cindric
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang — Finished 8th
“It was an interesting two days. It was a good run for the Fastenal Mustang. Everyone on the team worked really hard and did a nice job. It is a momentum builder. It isn’t all that we wanted but the pole was awesome, that was really cool. I know we had speed in it in clean air. We just fought dirty air. Unfortunately, that is a really big deal here. We could move around for a little bit and the tires would fall off, which is great, but once we got to the point where we had to kind of stay in line we were just sucking up dirty air which made it hard. We want more. I am not content there but it is a strong run for us and I am excited to head into Darlington.”
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang — Finished 9th
“We just lost the car right there at the end of the second stage and it was plowing tight. We never really were able to find anything to make it any better. I am not sure what happened. We will try to figure that out and go back to work for Darlington next weekend.”