Dead On Tools Set To Partner With DGR for Multiple Events

Innovative Precision Tool and Work Gear Manufacturer to Support Gray Brothers in 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 3, 2022) — David Gilliland Racing (DGR) has announced that Dead On Tools will partner with drivers Tanner and Taylor Gray during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and ARCA Menards Series seasons.

In addition to their entitlement sponsorship of the Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the fast-growing distributor of professional tools, work gear, and storage products throughout North America, will serve as the primary sponsor of Tanner Gray’s No. 15 F-150 as the 23-year-old searches for the first victory of his young NASCAR career.

Alongside veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter, Gray is enjoying a solid start to his third full-time season. The pair is sitting eighth in points with two top-fives, three top-10s, and a best finish of fourth at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dead On Tools at Darlington Raceway. Having the opportunity to carry their colors as the event’s title sponsor is exciting, and I look forward to bringing home a strong finish,” said Tanner Gray. “It’s a special feeling to represent the brand as they continue to showcase their commitment to the NASCAR community.”

In addition to their sponsorship efforts with the eldest Gray, Dead On Tools will serve as Taylor Gray’s primary partner for the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with the ARCA Menards Series. Furthermore, they will also appear as an associate partner of the No. 17 F-150 as the 17-year-old makes his second career appearance with the Truck Series at “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

“As Tanner mentioned, it’s really neat to represent the Dead On Tools brand as they expand their presence in our sport,” echoed Taylor Gray. “I’m excited to be the one who gets to drive the Dead On Tools Mustang in the ARCA Menards Series and also have them on my truck the same day.”

The Artesia, New Mexico native is off to a blistering start in 2022, netting his first career ARCA Menards Series win at Phoenix Raceway on March 11. He also sits second in the ARCA East Series standings with a victory at Dover Motor Speedway and three top-fives on the year.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Tanner and Taylor Gray. We’ll certainly be cheering them on at Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager of Dead On Tools. “Tanner and Taylor both know how to win, and we are fortunate to be a part of their journey.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is set to air on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on May 6. ARCA Menards Series coverage at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin at 6:30 p.m ET on Sep. 15. Both races will have radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network.

About Dead On Tools

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade. Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America. For more information, visit deadontools.com.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance. In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.