Danny Bohn Teams Up with Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to Feature Ticks Suck on No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Truck at Darlington Raceway

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 28, 2022) – To bring awareness to Lyme disease, race car driver Danny Bohn is partnering with the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to feature Ticks Suck, a public awareness campaign for Lyme and tickborne disease, on the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at the May 6th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Bohn was diagnosed with Lyme disease as a child and has battled symptoms of the most common vector-borne disease in the United States ever since.

“This partnership is very personal to me as the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is really leading the national fight against Lyme and tickborne diseases,” said Bohn.

“NASCAR fans are active, outdoorsy people, so we hope awareness leads to prevention, or as in cases like mine, recognizing a need for treatment.”

Inspired by Alexandra’s own personal journey with the disease, the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation launched the Cohen Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative in 2015 to raise awareness, advance research, and find a cure.

Ticks Suck is the Initiative’s latest national public service announcement campaign that aims to raise awareness of the year-round prevalence of ticks so families can protect themselves.

Important prevention tips and resources if you’ve been bitten can be found at TicksSuck.org.

“We are thrilled to partner with Danny Bohn and Young’s Motorsports and build awareness around tickborne diseases,” said Alexandra Cohen, president of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. “Ticks are found across the U.S. and carry more than a dozen debilitating diseases, so it’s important to learn how you can protect yourself and your family.”

The No. 20 Ticks Suck Chevrolet features a Darlington Throwback paint scheme designed after Darrell Waltrip’s 1981-82 green and white No. 11 Mountain Dew Buick that Waltrip called a “perfect race car” and helped define his career with one of the greatest stretches of racing the sport has ever seen.

Waltrip won 24 races, 18 poles and two NASCAR Cup Series championships in the car over a two-year period for team owner Junior Johnson.

The 33-year-old Bohn has 34 career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series including three previous starts at Darlington. His most recent start in the No. 20 truck resulted in a top-10 finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Before joining the Truck Series, the New Jersey native rose to prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Bohn, who lives in Mooresville, N.C., is coming into Darlington fresh off one of his biggest Modified career race wins, dominating the 200-lap weekly series season opener at Bowman Gray’s quarter-mile flat oval last Saturday night before a packed house.

The Dead On Tools 200 will take place at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 6th. The race will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 and air on SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and MRN Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ABOUT LYME DISEASE:

The most common vector-borne infectious disease in the country, Lyme disease is a potentially disabling infection caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick to people and pets. If caught early, most cases of Lyme disease can be effectively treated, but it is commonly misdiagnosed due to lack of awareness and unreliable diagnostic tests.

There are approximately 476,000 new cases of Lyme disease each year, according to recent statistics released by the CDC. Even with prompt treatment, about 10-20% of patients go on to experience persistent symptoms.

As a result of the difficulty in diagnosing and treating Lyme disease, more than one million Americans may be suffering from the impact of these debilitating long-term symptoms and complications, according to Bay Area Lyme Foundation estimates.

ABOUT STEVEN & ALEXANDRA COHEN FOUNDATION:

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do. The Foundation’s grants support nonprofit organizations based in the United States that either help people in need or solve complex problems.

The Foundation is the largest private funder of Lyme and tickborne disease research in the United States with over $75 million disbursed for groundbreaking studies in prevention, diagnostics, and treatment as well as building essential research infrastructure to catalyze innovation.

The Foundation also spearheads grassroots campaigns to encourage others to give.

For more information, visit steveandalex.org.