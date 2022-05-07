GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Raceway Race Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 3RD

FINISH: 3RD

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: “Great job by everybody on my Champion Power Equipment team tonight. This race was by far our best one that we’ve had as a group, and we have made some really solid gains. I feel that more importantly, we have a solid direction to head moving forward. Nights like these make me feel really good about the work that we all have been putting in, and I’m really looking forward to getting to a more traditional intermediate track like Kansas next week to see how our package continues to perform.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 North Industrial Machine / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 20TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 27TH

Quote: “Man, what a hard-fought race tonight at Darlington. Our No. 24 Chevy had some speed in it, but unfortunately we had to overcome some major front end damage early on. Darlington is such a tough track, and losing that downforce really hurt our chances at having a better night. Thankfully, we were able to fight through the field and avoid most of the carnage to salvage a decent finish. I’m proud of my team for working as hard as they did to repair our truck and look forward to some of these upcoming tracks.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

