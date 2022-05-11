Carson Hocevar – Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Heart of America 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Kansas Speedway

Saturday, May 14 | Kansas City, Kan. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions/Flint Police Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Kansas: “We have a lot to look forward to at Kansas this week. Producing consecutive second-place finishes is big for not only myself, but Niece Motorsports and the No. 42 team, too. It’s really good to show the improvements we’ve made and to have a lot of points in the bank that we did not have three weeks ago. The ability to show our speed at three completely different race tracks over the past month is encouraging and I have a lot of confidence in our intermediate program.”

Hocevar on honoring the Flint Police Department and National Police Week with this week’s paint scheme: “It is a great privilege to be able to honor Captain Collin Birnie during National Police Week this Saturday night at Kansas with Premier Security Solutions. Our No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the names of 12 fallen police officers in the Flint, Mich. community and we’re looking forward to paying tribute to them. I really appreciate all of Premier Security Solutions’ efforts to bring this scheme to the track as well as their commitment to the Flint community. Hopefully we can make them proud with a strong run Saturday night.”

Hocevar at Kansas Speedway: Hocevar makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas Saturday night. He ran to a 23rd-place finish in his Kansas debut last season after starting 11th.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado features a new look this week at Kansas, honoring the Flint Police Department during National Police Week. The navy blue truck proudly displays the Flint Police Department on the hood and the names of fallen Flint police officers on the bed top. Captain Collin Birnie’s name will be displayed above the driver’s side door.

Last Time Out (Dead On Tools 200 – Start: 6th / Finish: 2nd): Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-five Friday night and was a mainstay at the front of the field. Following a four tire stop under caution on lap 20, he made his way back into the top-10 and ultimately crossed the line third at the end of Stage One. The No. 42 team put together one of its best stops of the night during the stage break to position Hocevar on the front row to begin Stage Two and ran behind race leader Ross Chastain for much of the stage. After another four tire stop under caution on lap 76, Hocevar made the pass on Chastain with three to go in Stage Two and went on to claim his first career stage win.

After making adjustments to remedy a loose handling condition under caution on lap 116, Hocevar made his way back up to second-place in the final laps of the race but was unable to chase down race winner John Hunter Nemechek as an electrical issue plagued the No. 42 on the final lap.

Hocevar led twice for nine laps en route to his second-consecutive runner-up finish this season.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com