Kris Wright – Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Heart of America 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Kansas Speedway

Saturday, May 14 | Kansas City, Kan. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on making his return to Kansas Speedway: “I am super excited to have Big Dog Energy back on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado this week. The paint scheme looks amazing.

“Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks – super fast and wide-open, where drafting will be a huge component. We had a lot of potential at the Darlington Raceway, and we are taking the same Chevrolet. So, everyone is positive this weekend. Hoping for a top-ten finish.”

Wright at Kansas Speedway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the Darlington Raceway. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the Kansas Speedway, with a 33rd-place finish on May 1, 2021.

In addition, Wright has two (2020, 2021) ARCA Menards Series starts at the Kansas Speedway with two top-seven finishes. He posted a career-best sixth-place finish on October 16, 2020.

On the Truck: The Big Dog Energy paint scheme returns to the No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado Saturday night at Kansas.

Last Time Out (Dead On Tools 200 – Start: 21st / Finish: 32nd): Wright and the No. 44 team made up critical track position at the halfway point of Stage One when the team elected not to pit under caution on lap 22, positioning them in sixth-place on the restart. Wright battled to hold track position the rest of the way in the stage on old tires, resulting in a 26th-place finish.

After running to a 25th-place finish in Stage Two, Wright restarted 21st for the final stage and was narrowly collected in a multi-truck incident in turn four on lap 98, causing right side damage. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs but was forced to take its Chevrolet Silverado behind the wall under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy, resulting in a 32nd-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Big Dog Energy

Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado, for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season. For more information on Big Dog Energy, LLC, headquartered in Wexford, Pa., visit Instagram (@bigdogenergyllc).

Follow Kris Wright on Instagram and on the web: @KrisOnNASCAR / KrisWrightMotorsports.com