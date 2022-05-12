JACKSON READY TO OPEN SEASON AT SUNSET

(May 12, 2022) Larry Jackson and his #84 O’Neil Electric racing team have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The team, led by crew chief Howie Scannell Jr. will compete in each of the 13 races this season as Canada’s national series returns to a coast-to-coast schedule.

After several part time seasons and working in various capacities with other teams, Jackson joined forces with O’Neil Electric Supply last season to mount a full time return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The partnership was a great success, Jackson scored top-ten results in both ends of the doubleheader of races at Sunset last season.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday May 14th

NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250

Race one of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Sunset Speedway

The Track:

.333-mile, paved, semi-banked oval

Best finish: Third in 2016

Quote:

“Super excited to get the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge out on track. All the guys have been working really hard to prepare the car for this first race. I really like the layout at Sunset, we ran well last year and finished on the podium there a few years ago. If we do our homework again, we can be up there at the front fighting with the front runners”. -Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Race broadcasts will also air on TSN Sunday May 22 at 4PM Eastern and on RDS2 Saturday June 4th at 7PM Eastern.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information about Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric team on these social channels

Twitter: @larryjacksonvrm

Instagram: @larryjackson84

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us