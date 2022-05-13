KENNINGTON SET TO UNVEIL NEW LOOK CASTROL EDGE DODGE

May 12, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team have put countless hours into racecar preparations for the start of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series competition this weekend at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, ON.

The Pinty’s Series Ironman will make his 177th consecutive start this weekend as the new year of competition begins. Kennington along with Crew Chief Rick Verberne and the rest of the team are feeling both determined and confident as they return to a more conventional schedule with races in Western Canada returning to the calendar, along with a new race at Eastbound International Speedway in Newfoundland.

Kennington scored two victories at the end of last season and finished third in the overall standings. He and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team and focused and poised for even more success in 2022. The team will be debuting a spectacular new look to the Castrol Edge Dodge at the season opening event at Sunset Speedway.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview:

Saturday May 14th

NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250

Race one of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Sunset Speedway

The Track: .333-mile, paved, semi-banked oval

Best finish: Second, race two in 2021

Career Victories: 23

Most Recent Win: Delaware Speedway 2022

DJ Quote: “We are determined to carry over the momentum we finished with last season. We won two of the last three races, could have won all three if not for some bad luck. We’re hungry, and we’re ready. We’ve also got a fresh new look for the Castrol Edge Dodge that I think fans are really going to like”.

TV & Live Streaming

The races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The live stream begins at 7PM Eastern. Race broadcasts will also air on TSN Sunday May 22 at 4PM Eastern and on RDS2 Saturday June 4th at 7PM Eastern.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

