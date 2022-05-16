Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

AdventHealth 400



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 18th

“We had a good day with this No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 and solid pit stops. It was fun to race in the top 10 and really use the day as a learning experience for not only myself, but for the team. Hopefully it will help us for the next few races we have together coming up.” – Noah Gragson



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 35th

Finish: 35th

“It was a trying weekend for us here on this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. We had some technical issues through inspection but the guys worked hard all weekend to get them fixed. We had a decent qualifying run with some good speed in the race but just ran into multiple issues with an eventual electrical problem that ended our day. I appreciate everyone at Kaulig Racing for the fight.” – Justin Haley



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.