DC-93, The First Ever 200 MPH NASCAR Racing Car Is Up For Auction

May 21st marks an important date on the NASCAR 2022 calendar, and it isn’t a race. It’s the day that the first 200 mph race car, the historic 1969 Dodge Daytona goes to auction. The serial number DC-93, what it is often referred to, is expected to fetch between $350,000 and $450,000 and offers one lucky NASCAR devotee a chance to own a significant part of the sport’s history. NASCAR, as always, is finding ways to celebrate its long heritage while also evolving with the changing times and presenting new and exciting ways for fans of the sport to get in on the action.

This week also saw NASCAR announcing its partnership with fan engagement platform PickUp, which will manage its future motorsport content gamification strategy. It’s a move reflective of an increase in the digital and social consumption of NASCAR-related content that is two and a half times what it was several years ago according to senior vice president for media and production Biran Herbst.

Increased Viewer Engagement

The earliest incarnation of the DC-93 was a Dodge 500 press car. It was then subject to both theft and recovery, before its 1969 conversion to the race car which clocked an average of 200.447 mph at a Talladega Superspeedway private test in March 1970. Much like the iconic Dodge development car, NASCAR itself has repeatedly changed over the years. It has experienced the redirection of audiences by media diversification, and their engagement with new modes of content delivery and interactivity. The NASCAR Cup Series season finale race average TV viewership was 3.76 million in 2019.

While an impressive figure, it only tells part of the story. Many fans are now turning away from traditional television broadcasts and instead of streaming the races via Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney plus services. Alongside the freedom to choose when and where to watch the races, NASCAR fans are also increasingly being drawn to interact with both the race action and other fans through online gamification models such as NASCAR bingo. Playing NASCAR cup series 2022 bingo enables fans to participate in the sport, and with each other, whilst remaining off-track. It appeals to those who may not be able to afford the expense of race tickets, or are located too far from any scheduled events, or simply enjoy online gaming instead of watching the race.

The Priceless Pedigree of the DC-93

After its high-velocity track turn, DC-93 went on to have a successful career on the race track before retiring in the mid-1970s. It was later purchased by NASCAR historian Greg Kwiatkowski, before finally being transferred to its current owner, former crew chief and team member, Ray Evernham. Evernham is responsible for overseeing its restoration to original 1969 top-speed specs. The successful bidder will be buying a portion of NASCAR history with a tale to tell. Before its incarnation as DC-93, the 1969 Charger was a B-5 Blue 500 with a Hemi and a 4-speed. It was stolen and later recovered in a less than salubrious neighborhood, minus its Hemi, interior, and driveline. What remained of the car was then shipped to Nichels Engineering in Griffith Indiana where it was rebuilt to NASCAR standards and began its life as DC-93.

Virtually There Race Experiences

If, like most NASCAR fans, bidding for DC-93 is a little outside of your price league, rest assured that the 2022 race season still has plenty to offer on and off the track. The NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte, NC, is an entertainment attraction that’s been ushering fans into high-tech NASCAR experiences since it opened a decade ago. Whilst the past several years saw the Hall impacted by Covid closures and density restrictions, it’s now returned to form, offering rotating exhibitions, installations, and immersive multimedia encounters. Visitors can explore augmented reality engine exhibits and take a turn in iRacing NASCAR stock simulators. There are also interactive historical archives, with one dedicated to the evolution of stock cars such as the DC-93.

May 21st may provide fuel for a little reflection on the significance of that first 200 mph stretch, but there’s plenty more left in the tank for fans to enjoy the 2022 race season, in person, on-screen, and online.