DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Texas Motor Speedway

Friday, May 20
Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 9 of 23
Event: SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps, 220 miles)
Schedule
Friday, May 20
Practice: 4:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET
Race: 8:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150
- Hailie Deegan will strap in for her second career appearance at Texas Motor Speedway for Friday’s SpeedyCash.com 220.
- Deegan will look to build off the momentum of last week’s effort at Kansas Speedway, as the No. 1 team tied their season-high with a 17th-place finish.
- In her lone visit to Texas Motor Speedway, the 20-year-old qualified 12th and had a likely top-10 finish slip away following a late tire puncture.
- Statistically, Texas is Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr.’s most successful track, having won six times, netting 12 top-fives, 14 top-tens, and two poles in 28 Truck Series appearances.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his ninth NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night.
- In his three appearances at the 1.5-mile oval, Gray has two consecutive top-10s and led seven laps in last year’s ninth-place effort.
- Following last week’s 18th-place finish, the 23-year-old driver maintained the 11th spot in the series standings and is 20 points behind Matt Crafton for the final playoff spot.
- Across the top three national series, Jerry Baxter has 29 races to his credit with 15 of those coming in the Truck Series. In those 15 races, drivers guided by Baxter have accrued two top-fives and eight top-10s with Daniel Suarez finishing second twice in 2015.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece’s fourth NCWTS start of the season will come with Morton Buildings adorning the No. 17 F-150.
- In his last start, Preece qualified 13th and finished seventh at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway two weeks ago.
- In five career Truck Series starts, the veteran NASCAR driver has yet to finish outside the top-10 and currently holds a 5.6 average finish.
- Between the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, Preece has 10 career starts at Texas with a best finish of fifth in 2018 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.