RENASCENT DEMOLITION PARTNERS WITH RYAN ELLIS IN MUSIC CITY

MOORESVILLE, N.C- (May 17th, 2022) – NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce today that Renascent will be the primary sponsor for Ellis and the No.44 Chevy Camaro for the June 25th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In their first NASCAR race, Renascent will be debuting a sharp white, red, and black scheme at the 1.33 mile, D-shaped oval. The race looks to be Ellis’ seventh of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Alpha Prime Racing. Currently, Ellis has run four races with his new team with three top-20 finishes. Ellis’ only non-top-20 was a DNF that occurred at Talladega Superspeedway, where he was collected in a crash running within the top-15.

Renascent means: “Rebirth” and “Rising to New Life.” Renascent, the company, specializes in the demolition and repurposing of old structures and value creation for communities. With roots thirty years deep in the racing city of Indianapolis, Renascent has grown rapidly, with offices also in Nashville and Washington, D.C. They specialize in campuses, hospitals, stadiums/arenas, convention centers, airports, and public works projects, renewing and repurposing urban and rural land and buildings, large and small. Renascent offers essential expertise and safety in structural demolition, selective demolition, abatement services, and recycling, as well as consulting, planning, and budgeting support.

“2022 has already been a great year, the best year I’ve ever had on and off the track. We’ve had so many new partners join our team, and we’ve had some great results on track. I’m so thankful for Renascent taking a chance on us and the sport. I think it’s a perfect fit and hope we can bring them some new business so we can do it for years to come! We’ll do all we can to get the Renascent car up towards the front and bring the No.44 home in one piece,” said Ellis, driver of the No.44 Renascent Chevy.

“Many of our clients and employees are big NASCAR fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to sponsor Ryan and watch him race with our big circle R on his hood,” said Joshua Campbell, Division President of Renascent. “The car will also be sporting our two other brands, CW and CW Recycling. We’re grateful for this amazing opportunity.”

“We feel very fortunate to welcome Renascent to Alpha Prime Racing. Nashville is a really exciting market for NASCAR fans, and we know that they’ll welcome Renascent with open arms. We’ve got a lot of positive momentum going right now in our program, and having Renascent join us this year, and hopefully for many more, means a lot to Ryan and our entire team,” said Tommy Joe Martins, GM of Alpha Prime Racing,

The Renascent No.44 Chevy Camaro will make its on-track debut Friday, June 24th, for a 50-minute practice session. Single-lap qualifying will take place Saturday morning, and race coverage of Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 will begin at 3:30 pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned to Ryan’s and Renascent’s social media for giveaways and more information!

About Renascent:

Renascent is a national demolition services expert, intensely focused on safety in structural demolition, selective demolition, abatement services, and recycling, as well as consulting, planning, and budgeting support. Renascent is a certified 100% Women Business Enterprise. Find out more at https://RenascentDemo.com ALSO: CW (https://CWexperts.com) is a central Indiana roll-off dumpster provider, and CW Recycling (https://CW-Recycling.com) is a central Indiana construction and demolition waste processor.