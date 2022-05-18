GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Texas

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Texas Motor Speedway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 9, Poles: 1 (Spring 2019), Best finish: 3rd (twice), Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 7, Laps led: 60

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 3rd, Best finish: 3rd (twice), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 15, Current points position: 9th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 329 in the Lone Star state. This specific Silverado RST was built in 2020 and has a best finish of third place at Richmond Raceway driven by Tyler Ankrum. Most recently, Grant raced this truck at Martinsville where he earned his first top-10 finish of the season. This weekend will be the first time that the chassis has raced at Texas Motor Speedway. ﻿- Hot Streak: A third place run at Kansas Speedway marked five consecutive races that Grant Enfinger has earned a top-10 finish in. Both driver and crew are hitting their stride eight races into the 2022 campaign, and continue to close in on their nearest competition in points. Texas has historically been a very successful track for GMS Racing, with the team earning five wins at the facility, so an opportunity for Enfinger to pull off his first win of the season is very possible on Friday night.

Driver Appearances: Fans attending the SpeedyCash.com 220 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger, as he will join the NASCAR Trackside Live stage from 5:15 PM for a Q&A session, followed up by another Q&A and autograph session at the Team Chevy stage at 5:30 PM local time in the Texas Motor Speedway fan zone. ﻿- GE Quote: “Our No. 23 team has been doing great at the shop and on pit road. I think the race in Texas will be a great opportunity for our team to shine, especially after seeing what we have learned over the last couple weeks. In the past, this track has really suited my driving style, but we haven’t been able to pull off that win yet, so I’m hungry for one here. If we are able to unload quickly and stay ahead of the racetrack, I think we can contend all night with our Champion Power Equipment Chevy.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST

Texas Motor Speedway Career Stats

Jack Wood will make his first start in any series at Texas on Friday

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 28th

About Sevwins: Sevwins is a simple, yet powerful app that prepares professional and amateur athletes to reach their potential in competition and in life. Whether pushing a race car to the limit, hitting a fastball, or building the person you want to become, Sevwins strengthens the mind and character to excel. Daily challenges lead athletes to small commitments, intentional actions and big wins. Coaches see the mindset of the individual and team so they can create meaningful conversations.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will take GMS Racing chassis no. 327 at Texas Motor Speedway. The chassis joined the GMS fleet in 2020, and has two wins on its resume – Phoenix in November 2020 where it delivered Sheldon Creed to his championship win, and Darlington in September 2021 where Creed led a race high of 104 laps. Wood is the most recent driver to race this truck at Martinsville earlier this year, and both will make their debut start at the Texas intermediate track on Friday.

Sunoco ROTY Update: Following a 26th place finish at Kansas Speedway, Jack Wood lost some ground to Sunoco Rookie Of The Year point leader Lawless Alan, but remains in third place in the rookie standings. Entering Friday night’s race in Fort Worth, Wood is slotted only nine points behind second place and 27 points out of the lead.

Driver Appearances: Fans attending the SpeedyCash.com 220 will have two opportunities to meet Jack Wood, as he will join the NASCAR Trackside Live stage from 5:15 PM for a Q&A session, followed up by another Q&A and autograph session at the Team Chevy stage at 5:30 PM local time in the Texas Motor Speedway fan zone.

JW Quote: “I’m excited to race at Texas for the first time this weekend with my GMS Racing guys. I’ve never been there in any type of car before, but I’ve spoke with a lot of drivers and they agree that this track is one of their favorite places to race at. Last year here, the No. 24 Chevy ran up front all race and finished second with Chase Elliott, so I believe that there is a good opportunity for our team to back it up with another strong run. We are bringing really fast Silverado RSTs to the racetrack week in and week out, so if we are able to put a full race together, the good finishes will come naturally.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

