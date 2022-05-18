Zane Smith Looks for Speedy Cash Trifecta Friday Night

Review as First Phase Team Goes into All-Star Event in Texas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 18, 2022) – It will be the perfect night if Zane Smith and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 team can pull off the Speedy Cash trifecta. Smith will be attempting to win his series-leading fourth win of the season in the SpeedyCash.com 220, in the SpeedyCash.com livery and land in Speedy Cash Victory Lane at the Texas Motor Speedway.

“That will be fun,” stated Smith. “I know that we have been trying to get the Speedy Cash colors in Victory Lane at Texas. Todd and the team had great runs, have been close, and hopefully we can get it done Friday night. Our Speedy Cash truck looks great, and I think we will be fast. Hopefully, everything comes together. We are going to work hard to make it happen.”

Smith heads into the mile-and-a-half Texas Motor Speedway third in the driver standings and currently leads the NASCAR Playoff bracket. The team hopes now to gain more points in the driver standings.

“We need to gain more points to win the regular season,” Smith stated. “Obviously, winning helps. But we want to keep piling on stage points. Chris (Lawson) and the team have been awesome at doing that for us. We want to keep doing it.”

Smith and the No. 38 SpeedyCash.com Ford F-150 will hit the track on Friday for the Speedy Cash 220 at Texas Motor Speedway with the green flag dropping at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit provider across the U.S. and Canada. The Company was founded in 1997 by three childhood friends in Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Today, CURO operates a robust, omni-channel platform providing comprehensive credit solutions to help customers achieve their financial goals. CURO’s decades of experience with alternative data power the underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Phase. Our diversified product channels allows us to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers.

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon, and Washington) and offers loans online. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.