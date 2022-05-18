JACKSON READY TO GO FULL THROTTLE AT CTMP

(May 18, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Supply racing team are prepared to take on the famed road course at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) this coming weekend in round two of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season. The Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest will be the first road course event of the season and presents unique challenges to the team.

Having 14 previous starts and more than 600 laps of experience on the grand prix track, Jackson is ready for both left and right turns this weekend. Over the years Jackson has worked hard on his race craft and made steady improvements in his road course performance.

The #84 O’Neil Electric Supply team is looking to bounce back from some tough luck in the season opener where electrical issues ended their day early.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Sunday May 22nd Green Flag 1:30PM Eastern

The eBay Motors 200

Race two of 13 in 2022

This is the 23rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Sunset Speedway

The Track:

2.459-mile, 10-turn road course

Best finish: 12th in 2016

Quote:

“Big welcome to eBay Motors joining us for this weekend, the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest is always such a great event. With a large field of cars, we’ll have to be smart in our approach. The key for us will be consistency and being in position for a good finish at the end. We’re ready”. -Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

