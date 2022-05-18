KENNINGTON READY FOR CASTROL VICTORIA DAY SPEEDFEST

May 18, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge are back in action for round two of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) near Bowmanville, ON. The event known as weekend the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest features the first road course race of the season and is the kick-off to summer in Ontario.

Like most tracks Kennington has enjoyed plenty of success in his #17 Castrol Edge Dodge at CTMP scoring 20 top-ten finishes in 22 previous races. The highlight being 2011 when Kennington took over the race lead with two laps remaining and held on for the victory.

The new look #17 Castrol Edge Dodge showed plenty of speed in the opening round of the season and will be front and center this weekend at CTMP.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview:

Sunday May 22nd Green Flag 1:30PM Eastern

The eBay Motors 200

Race two of 13 in 2022

This is the 23rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

The Track: 2 .459-mile, 10-turn road course

Best finish: 1st in 2011

Career Victories: 23

Most Recent Win: Delaware Speedway 2022

DJ Quote: “We had a strong run in the first race at CTMP last year but a mechanical issue bit us in the second. It’s always a fun challenge to race guys that came up road racing vs oval tracks, and we more than hold our own. Can’t wait to get there, I know we’re going to have a great crowd of fans, this is always one of the best events of the year”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2.

