FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR CATHCART AT CTMP

(May 18, 2022) Bryan Cathcart are looking forward to the next challenge in their return to competition in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this weekend. The Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest is one of the highlights of the racing season and the first road course vent of the year presents plenty of challenges and opportunities for the #71 Cathcart Dodge team.

Cathcart has raced four times previously on the difficult road course near Bowmanville, Ontario and learned plenty through those experiences. Known primarily as an oval racer, Cathcart has shown that he can keep up with the competition on road courses as well.

In the season opener Cathcart maneuvered the #71 Cathcart Dodge forward throughout the race and came home five positions better than he started and the car in good shape. He’ll be looking for another strong outing this weekend.

Quote:

“Our team has always enjoyed the challenges of road racing. It’s very different than how I came up on ovals, but I like a challenge and the opportunity to keep improving by watching some of the other talented drivers. Our team has worked hard to give me a good car for the weekend and if I can look after the car and pick up a spot when I get the opportunity, we’ll have a good day. -Bryan Cathcart, Driver #71 Dodge

Weekend Race Event Preview

Sunday May 22nd Green Flag 1:30PM Eastern

eBay Motors 200

Race two of 13 in 2022

This is the 23rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

The Track:

10-turn, 2.459-mile road course

Best finish: 15th in 2016

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.