NASCAR Technical Institute Wins “Best Place to Work” in Iredell County

2022 “Best of Iredell” Award Recognizes Mooresville Campus’ Commitment to Students, Employees

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 19, 2022) – Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), is proud to announce its been recognized as the “Best Place to Work” (over 50 employees) in Iredell County, in the Mooresville Tribune’s 2022 “Best of Iredell” awards. The recognition comes as the campus prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in July.

“It’s an honor to receive this award, and I’m excited to be able to celebrate with our staff,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “UTI’s mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and training for in-demand careers. Knowing that we’re also serving our community by providing them with a great place to work, where employees feel valued, is incredible.”

NASCAR Technical Institute Campus President Jennifer Bergeron (left) celebrates with staff after the school was named “Best Place to Work” in Iredell County

The Mooresville Tribune organizes the “Best of Iredell” awards annually. The top candidates in each award category are chosen through nomination, then community members are encouraged to vote for their favorites. The newspaper announced the category winners in their “Best of Iredell” section on Sunday, May 15.

“Working in education is rewarding in itself, because you’re changing lives,” said Sherrell Smith, executive vice president of campus operations at UTI. “But receiving awards like this is truly a point of pride for us. Our efforts to provide our employees with a positive work environment and great benefits are getting noticed, and that will help us recruit top talent in the future as we continue to grow and diversify.”

The Mooresville campus has approximately 75 employees. Since NASCAR Tech opened in 2002, they’ve expanded their program offerings from automotive and motorsports technician training to CNC Machining and Welding Technology. It was recognized as a 2018-2019 “School of Excellence” by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), UTI’s accrediting body.

