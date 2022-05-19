Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Looks to Continue Winning Ways at New Orleans Motorsports Park

Brownsburg, Ind. (May 17, 2022) — After a successful season debut, Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing travels to NOLA Motorsports Park for Rounds three and four of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) North American schedule. The Wayne Taylor Racing stable, which includes four cars across all three classes, looks to continue their momentum on from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

At Laguna Seca, the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST EVO2 driven by Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal achieved two podiums with one overall victory and a second-place finish. The two veteran drivers are hungry, aiming to sweep this weekend and extend their lead in the Pro Team Championship, where they currently trail the leaders by a single point. While Marcelli has driven the circuit many times, this will be Formal’s first attempt at the high speed, technical track.

Jordan Missig, who missed the season kick-off due to a schedule conflict with his IndyPro 2000 commitment, is eager to jump back in the cockpit of the No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST with co-driver Aidan Yoder. Yoder is coming off an impressive debut as a solo driver In the PRO Class at Laguna Seca.

The current PRO|AM Driver Championship leaders, Ashton Harrison and Tom Long, concluded a strong weekend with one class victory and a second-place finish at Laguna Seca. The resilient driver pairing will be competing in NOLA for the first time, but are eager to experience a new track to extend their advantage in the championship. Ashton is competing in two different series this weekend, splitting her time between LST and GT World Challenge America in the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX EVO22.

Randy Sellari, the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo LB Cup champion, had a second place podium and tenth place finish at Laguna Seca. He heads to NOLA Motorsport Park seventh place in the AM Class standings, driving the No. 3 JG Wentworth LST.

Practice at NOLA Motorsports Park begins this Friday, May 20th at 8:00 a.m. ET. Race 1 is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with Race 2 on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET. All race coverage will be on IMSA.TV.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“We’re looking forward to going to New Orleans. Truth be told, I was looking forward to going to the Ozarks as well, but it is what it is. I’ve been to New Orleans a few years ago, I drove the circuit, but dating back a few years, I don’t think the layout has changed. It is a relatively flat circuit with a mix of high and low speed corners and a long straightaway so it should offer some good racing—good overtaking opportunities. It’s going to be business as usual for the Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing group. Danny and I are gelling and working well together, same as our engineers, Jeff and David. This is a championship-contending year for us. We’re back. It’s a very consistent program in terms of the personnel involved. We have a new, upgraded car. It’s full championship mode. I think we left something on the table in Race 2 in Laguna—we could have left there with two wins. Unfortunately, in the second race, we got turned around at the start and we had to claw our way back. Going into NOLA, we need to get pole position, because those points matter, and we need to win the race. That’s our goal.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“New Orleans Motorsports Park is a new track for me as we head to the third and fourth round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo season. I’ve watched a lot of onboards and it looks like it will suit my driving style as a fast track that’s very technical. Some corners require you to risk quite a bit, but the surface is very bumpy and slow in other corners. I’ve been to New Orleans for karting many times and have many wins, so I’m hoping to continue that form. Coming off of Laguna with a win and a second-place finish, I’m feeling that the car is very strong and I have a great relationship with Kyle and the team. I’m hoping to achieve great results with the team.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“I’m very excited to be back with Wayne Taylor Racing and get my Lamborghini Super Trofeo season started at NOLA this weekend. My expectation this year is to pick up right where I left off last year, and that means running up front, getting on the podium, and fighting for race wins. I’m especially excited to be teaming up with my new co-driver Aidan Yoder. His efforts at Laguna Seca showed a lot of promise and that gives me even more excitement to get to NOLA and race alongside him and compete for wins and the championship. Together, we can produce the pace to be very competitive with the other PRO guys. I know we’ll work well together and produce great results for Wayne Taylor Racing. NOLA is a first-time track for me so I’m interested to see what transitions we can make with the new Super Trofeo platform. I’ll learn the track and see how the car can handle. Thank you to WTR for giving me this opportunity in the LST series, and thank you to Autobahn Country Club for coming onboard for another year.”

Aidan Yoder, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“NOLA is a track that I haven’t been to in several years. With the limited running available to teams coming into the weekend, I’m confident that the bit of experience I do have will give me a head start and a boost as we get the weekend kicked off. The entire Wayne Taylor Racing squad is coming off of a very strong weekend at Laguna Seca. We have a lot momentum on our side and I’m confident we can bring that with us into New Orleans. Having Jordan back in the car is going to be great. I’m excited for my first race weekend with him this season. He’s going to offer us way more strategy options than what we had at Laguna Seca when I was the only driver in the car. He’s another driver that I can reference data from and gain insight from throughout the weekend. I can look at the experience he has from Lamborghini Super Trofeo and learn way more about the car and how I can apply myself in an elevated way. It will be great to have him back in the car and I’m excited to get the weekend started.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“After an incredible start to the 2022 LST season, I’m looking forward to trying out a new track and continuing to succeed with Tom, Dave (our engineer) and WTR. Our goal is a championship, so our focus is on doing the best we can at any track we go to. Tom and I work great together as teammates, and I have a good feeling going into NOLA. I am pulling double-duty by contesting SRO this weekend, competing with the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX EVO22 in GT World Challenge North America. The additional track time will only serve to help me learn the track, get faster and more comfortable throughout the weekend.”

Tom Long, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“I’m very excited to take our momentum from Laguna Seca into NOLA this week. In the first event of the season, you always want to have a strong start, and that we did. NOLA is a new track for Ashton and I to learn, and I believe that the relationship we have from years of working together will allow us to optimize our performance very quickly. Combine that with the incredible support WTR provides in preparation and engineering, and we have a platform that I’m very confident in. I’m personally still learning the nuances of this Lamborghini Super Trofeo car, and I couldn’t think of a better scenario for our team this season.”