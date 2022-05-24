MBS MOTORSPORTS MAKES BIG IMPRESSION IN PINTY’S DEBUT

(May 24, 2022) The first ever race by MBS Motorsports in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) this past weekend presented a few challenges. But when driver Daniel Bois crossed the finish line in the #31 MBS Chevrolet Sunday afternoon, the new outfit had met them all head on and turned many heads while establishing themselves as a group capable of competing with the best.

During Saturday practice an overheating issue limited Bois to only a single hot lap during the session but it was a good one. The water pump issue was solved and when qualifying was cancelled due to a weather event, the Sunday grid was set by practice times. Bois lined up 11th for the race.

A wet track to begin the 51-lap event was to the driver’s liking and Bois took advantage of conditions to quickly move the #31 MBS Chevrolet into the top ten. Steadily making progress as the track dried, Bois found himself running fourth, challenging for a podium finish in the late going. The race would go into overtime due to a couple of late caution periods, and unfortunately the #31 MBS Chevy ran out of fuel stranding Bois out on course for the final laps. Despite the tough break the MBS Motorsports team’s strong effort earned them a 12th place finish in their first ever Pinty’s race.

Quotes:

“I think we can say we experienced a bit of everything in our first race weekend. Faced adversity during practice and solved the issue. Lining up for the race 11th we improved our position in the early going and with a handful of laps left we were contending for a podium finish”.

“Unfortunately, you can’t predict how the race will end and I feel bad for everyone with MBS Motorsports that worked so hard this weekend that we didn’t get that podium”.

“Huge thanks to everyone on the team for all their hard work. I think we earned a lot of respect from everyone and showed we’re here to compete”.

“We want to thank everyone at CTMP as well for working so hard dealing with the serious weather conditions. And we can’t wait to get back in action here again on the Labour Day weekend”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

TV & Live Streaming

The CTMP race will be broadcast Saturday May 28th at 4PM TSN and Saturday June 4th at 7PM on RDS2. All races are live streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and FloRacing in the US.

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Don Beatty, Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2022. Away from the track Don Beatty operates a successful Automotive Service company. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.