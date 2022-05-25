BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Charlotte Motor Speedway

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Venue: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

America’s Home for Racing … This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the track at the heart of what has become home to much of the motorsports industry.

Speedway Stats: The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has five combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“I am looking forward to making my first start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. I am proud of everyone at CR7 Motorsports for working so hard each and every week to keep bringing us good Chevrolet Silverados each weekend. “This race weekend is special due to the fact it is on Memorial Day weekend. I am excited to be able to race for our troops this weekend, where we can show our appreciation for the sacrifices they make each and every day for our country.”

Melanoma Awareness Month … In support of the Erik Jones Foundation, founded by NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Erik Jones, Blaine Perkins and the Team Hornaday Development drivers participated in a Melanoma awareness campaign at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday, May 23. Together, the drivers assembled 3,500 bags filled with sunscreen samples and materials for fans checking-in at the Charlotte Motor Speedway campgrounds in preparation for the CocaCola 600 weekend.

In the Rearview Mirror: Texas Motor Speedway … Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports, finished in the 26th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20, at the Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth. Perkins started in the 25th-place in the 36-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 35 he was in the 33rd-place. After pitting under caution, Perkins was penalized for speeding on pit road. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 70, Perkins was in the 32nd-place. Perkins was scored as high as the 19th-place at the Texas Motor Speedway.

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 56 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finishing position of 23.2.

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Charlotte Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile quad oval track. The Charlotte Motor Speedway was built to provide a Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway-style home for NASCAR racing in North Carolina. The organization posted a team best 14th-place finish at the track on May 28, 2021 with driver Grant Enfinger. The three previous starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway have earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finish of 20.3.

Catch the Action … The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 27, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Charlotte at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:00 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the tenth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

