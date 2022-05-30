Promotion of an online store on Instagram

In the 21st century, you can run your own business from home most of the time. There are a lot of services that help people sell their products and services. An example of such a platform is Instagram.

Previously, it was just a social network for communicating with close people, but now entrepreneurs who want to develop their brand online come here.

Today we will talk about how to promote your account without the need to constantly buy Instagram followers.

An online store can be promoted in the same way as any company. The social network provides wide functionality for promoting the account and brand.

Hashtags

They are actively used by 99% of users. With their help, people find the necessary publications and accounts. Therefore, hashtags can be effectively used to promote a store on social networks.

They can reflect the name of the company or popular brands (if you are selling someone else’s products). It is also desirable to indicate in the hashtags the city or region to which the goods are delivered. Thanks to this, you do not have to buy real Instagram followers because people who are close to you will come to you.

Store name and description

It is for this information that Internet users will look for your account. The maximum length of a profile name is 30 characters. However, it is desirable to choose the name as short as possible so that it is easy to remember. Most importantly, it should reflect the direction of the store or the name of the brand itself.

Account description must not exceed 150 characters. It is necessary to tell potential customers about the services and products of the brand. It is also important to indicate in the description a link to the official website of the company. This will help increase your audience.

Logo

A brand name should be attractive and informative. You can make a logo using one of the online services. It should convey key information about the online store. It is also important to consider the size of the logo for the profile. The image becomes small when uploaded to the site, so you should not put small details on the emblem.

Writing texts

The post can be called a product card, as it contains all the important information for buyers about a particular product. It is important to make an attention-grabbing headline and write a competent and structured text. You should also stop at a small post size so as not to overload readers.

Emoticons and other graphic signs can be used to set accents. The syllable should be simple, without complex words and long sentences. It is desirable to dilute the content: alternate informative posts with entertaining ones, talk about promotions, and company news. You can also post customer reviews.

Form style

If you stick to a single color in your account, then it will be easier for users to identify the company. The main components of corporate identity are the logo, corporate colors, and trademark. It is also desirable to use them in the design of packaging, parcels and brand documentation.